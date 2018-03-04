Oscars night is upon us, and that can only mean one thing: it's time to ogle A-list celebrities as they strut down the red carpet in their finest gowns and tuxes. Is there anything better than watching already attractive people look even more attractive on Hollywood's biggest night? Tonight (and every night), Oscar Sunday, March 4, there's one person we're most excited to see in a well-fitted suit: Zac Efron, star of The Greatest Showman and The Disaster Artist. But before fans get too excited, everyone is asking, is Zac Efron at the Oscars this year?

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old actor is expected to skip tonight's show at the March 4 Oscars, as he's currently busy with two very different projects: Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a bio pic about the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, and The Beach Bum, a story about a traveling band of stoners from the director of Spring Breakers. These two indie projects mark a big shift for the former High School Musical star, who is best known recently for his work in big-budget flicks like Baywatch and Neighbors. Adoring fans have to imagine that Efron will be singing less in his upcoming projects, but a weed-inspired tune alongside Beach Bum co-star Matthew McConaughey would definitely be welcome.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Efron may be skipping this year's Oscars ceremony, but he's still ride-or-die for his Greatest Showman family. On Sunday, Efron posted a supportive note to Settle and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriters behind "This is Me." "Sending all my love and *prayer hands* to @kealasettle and @pasekandpaul Crush it tonight #AcademyAwards2018," the actor wrote on Twitter. As if that weren't sweet enough, the actor also tweeted and Instagrammed a super cute video of him hearing "The Other Side," his upbeat song with Hugh Jackman, for the first time.

In the video, Efron sings along with the music and gives us a sample of those HSM dance moves that first made him famous. The Greatest Showman is up for a Best Original Song nomination for "This is Me," the film's iconic ballad, and Efron showed his support for the film by tagging his cast mates in the tweet, including Keala Settle, who will be performing "This is Me" during Sunday, March 4's live show.

Efron isn't the only Greatest Showman actor who's showing support for the film. Hugh Jackman, who plays ringleader P. T. Barnum, posted a long video on Twitter thanking his castmates, writers, and the movie's amazing fans for believing in the film. Even if you haven't seen The Greatest Showman, Jackman's video is worth watching if you enjoy watching a very sweaty, post-bike ride Wolverine give a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in making the film. "I love all you guys, and I just felt compelled to tell you that today," he said in his adorable Aussie accent.

While Efron fanatics are heartbroken that we won't see Efron's beautiful face on the Oscars red carpet this year, watching him completely transform into a serial killer and a beach-ridden stoner (yes, Efron has some serious range) is a solid consolation prize. Things clearly aren't too intense on the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile set, as Efron and his co-star Lily Collins, who plays Bundy's longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, have been snapping pictures right and left. The film is set primarily in the 1970s, so the duo have been sporting some serious disco threads in their many on-set photos. But transforming Efron into Ted Bundy every day takes a lot more than just '70s clothes, a process that the actor shared on his Instagram on Feb. 27.

For The Beach Bum, Efron's hair and makeup team is going the opposite direction in order to turn him into an eccentric stoner. Much of the plot is being kept under wraps, but fans do know that Efron plays Flicker, who Moondog (McConaughey) and his wife (Isla Fisher) stumble upon as they travel. Travel where, exactly? The destination is still unclear, but it's been confirmed that weed icons Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Buffet will also join Moondog and Flicker at some point in their journey.

Check out Efron's bizarre facial hair and his patchy denim look for The Beach Bum below:

This version of Efron is... weird, to say the least. Not that I would ever dare to hate on his abs, but the denim vest seems like a weird way to accentuate them. I prefer the Neighbors route: totally shirtless and unashamed.

Maybe we'll get a shirtless Efron at next year's Oscars? A girl can dream.