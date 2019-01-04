If someone is getting ready to ghost, the name of the game for them will be gradually creating distance. So, it makes sense that a major sign they’re about to disappear is if they avoid any conversations that might strengthen or advance your relationship.

“If you try to have conversations about what is happening — that you feel your partner pulling away — and your partner cuts you off, leaves the room, has to take a call, and just doesn’t want to put you at ease, chances are, it’s because your partner is doing a slow ghost,” explains Masini. “Those talks about your feelings are ways to bond the two of you, so your ghosting partner is going to do the opposite.”

Keep in mind that another reason why someone may be dodging these convos if they are afraid of commitment in general. If you suspect that’s the case, then it’s worth exploring why — perhaps they were hurt or their trust was broken in the past, for example. Just because someone is hesitant to make a serious commitment doesn’t mean they’re necessarily going to ghost you, but it may mean that you are looking for different things. Communication about your needs and wants is key to minimizing the chances that someone gets hurt. On the other hand, if they expressed interest in pursuing something serious initially and now seem to be distancing themselves, they very well may be preparing to pull a Casper.

So, if you have a hunch that they’re gearing up to ghost, what’s your move?

“If you feel that someone is about to ghost you, then you might start the separation process yourself,” says Masini. “Understand that this person doesn’t have the tools or manners to reject you property. They are doing the best they can, and they’re not up to the grownup task of talking to you about a breakup. Not everyone is going to be a match, and this ghost-to-be is doing you a favor by taking off if he or she is not interested in you enough to stay.”

Naturally, you could confront them about whether they’re trying to bail, but keep in mind that they may not be capable of talking to you honestly about it. After all, if they’re considering ghosting, then they may not be able to handle having an open and upfront conversation — in which case, you might want to think about whether that’s someone you want to be with anyway. A positive way to look at it is this: This possible impending ghosting presents an opportunity to keep dating around and find someone who’s on the same page as you in terms of their interest and intentions — someone who knows you deserve more than a silent exit.