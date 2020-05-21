Starbucks released its new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink on Thursday, May 21, it's got all the flavors of summer. The pink-hued drink is a new non-dairy option on the menu, but if you're thinking of making it your go-to for an afternoon pick-me-up, you might want to know if there is caffeine in Starbucks' Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink. Here are the details on the new summery drink.

The new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink from Starbucks features a combination of guava, passionfruit, pineapple, and ginger flavors shaken together with coconut milk and poured over ice for a refreshing and creamy combination. While some other fruity drinks at Starbucks include a significant amount of caffeine, such as the Starbucks Refreshers, this non-dairy option is different. The Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink contains no coffee-based ingredients, which means there is no caffeine in the new sip. So you can keep that in mind on your next Starbucks run.

The new drink will be available as a permanent menu item at Starbucks, selling for between $4.95 and $5.65 for a grande size depending on location. The drink is joining the other non-dairy coconut milk-based drinks on the Starbucks menu. These include the Iced Golden Ginger Drink and the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, which both debuted on the menu on March 3.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're considering which sip to order, you'll want to keep caffeine content in mind. Like the new Iced Guava Passionfruit, the Iced Golden Ginger Drink does not contain any caffeine. However, if you're thinking about ordering the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, you'll want to reserve that for when you're OK with a higher caffeine content. Due to the matcha green tea powder, the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink contains 80 milligrams of caffeine in a grande, which is about equivalent to a cup of coffee.

Those who are looking for a coffee-based beverage from Starbucks can grab the S'mores Frappuccino for a limited time, which features layers of marshmallow-infused whipped cream, a milk chocolate sauce, and vanilla, coffee, and milk. The drink is topped off with additional marshmallow whipped cream and graham cracker pieces and contains 80 milligrams of caffeine in a grande size.

You can order all these new sips using Starbucks' Mobile Order and pick-up, using the Starbucks drive-thru, or by placing a delivery with Uber Eats. Keep up with the pick-up methods during the coronavirus pandemic as they're updated in real time on the Starbucks app. When ordering takeout or delivery, follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Practice social distancing, wear a face covering, and make sure you sanitize or wash your hands. It's also best to pay ahead with a contactless option if you're able.

