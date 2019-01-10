It's a new year, and you know what that means, a fresh round of marches are on the way. Since the success of the 2017 and 2018 marches, the Women's March has become an annual staple for many people across the United States (and now the world). So, is there a 2019 Women's March in your city? Here's how to find out.

For those who want to roll their sleeves up and march for a good cause on Saturday, Jan. 19, there's a good chance you'll be able to take your city by storm. How? Just go to the Women's March's website and click on their sister marches tab, which will let you fill in your zip code to see if a sister march is happening either in, or close, to your city. From there, it'll give you the exact location and time of the marches happening near you, so there's really no excuse not to show up. Of course, the main event occurs in Washington, D.C. at the National Mall, but that doesn't mean smaller sister marches are any less important. No matter where your march is located, they all start at 10 a.m. ET, so have that coffee ready and get ready to hit the ground marching.

Sam Morris/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Since its start on Jan. 21, 2017, the Women's March has become a phenomenon across the United States, and has even stretched across the world. According to the Women's March Global site, there are currently chapters in countries including Indonesia, South Africa, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and more. Since its start, these marches have featured a slew of guest speakers ranging from activists to celebrities, artists exhibiting inspiring work, and group of diverse individuals all marching for the same cause: unity.

Despite the popularity behind march's mission, sometimes not everyone quite understands what people are marching for. On Jan. 20, 2018, while men and women marched nationwide for equality, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to address the march, but his statement kind of missed the mark. He wrote,

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!

The thing is, the 2018 Women's March participants weren't marching to celebrate Trump's supposed accomplishments. In fact, the march began in 2017 as a reaction to Trump's upcoming presidency, including his controversial comments towards women throughout his campaign. So, yes, Trump is a huge reason why these individuals were marching, but probably not for the reason he'd hope.

This year, there's a good chance that the 2019 Women's March could have more overt political motivations as well. In September 2018, then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of attempted sexual assault by three women, which he denied. Representatives for Kavanaugh did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment. The accusations resulted in one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, testifying in front of Congress on Sept. 27, 2018 about her alleged assault by Kavanaugh, which she claimed happened when the two were in high school in the 1980s. Despite her powerful statements, Kavanaugh was still confirmed to the Supreme Court on Oct. 6, 2018 by a 50-48 vote.

Taking Kavanaugh's confirmation, and the ongoing government shutdown brought on by Trump's border wall into account, there's a lot going on. Want to know how you can get involved? Here's what to know.