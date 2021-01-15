Selena Gomez's next album may pay homage to her Latin roots. The singer's last record, Rare, was released in January 2020, and fans fell in love with how personal each track was. From the sounds of it, her next project will hit especially close to home. After she dropped a number of hints, fans are convinced Selena Gomez is dropping a Spanish album.

If Sel in planning on releasing a full Spanish album, she's off to a strong start. She dropped her first-ever Spanish single on Jan. 15, and had fans falling in love with "De Una Vez." Gomez is Mexican American, and despite not being fully fluent in Spanish just yet, she flawlessly belted out each verse with confidence. "This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do," she wrote on Instagram after releasing the song.

It sounds like "De Una Vez" won't be the last time fans get to hear Gomez show off her Spanish speaking skills. She loved getting to pay tribute to her roots. "I am incredibly proud of my Latin background," she shared in a press release. "It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez' is such a beautiful love anthem."

Selenators are now speculating that another Spanish-language single from Gomez is on its way. After various promo murals popped up across Mexico with the title "De Una Vez," fans noticed a song called “Baila Conmigo" being promoted as well.

Fans are hoping the consecutive Spanish singles mean a full-fledged album is to come. Plus, Sel all but confirmed the rumor with a cryptic tweet on Jan. 14.

It was about time Gomez tried her hand at singing in Spanish. Not only has she been wanting to since 2011, but she actually sings "better" in Spanish, she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"You know what's funny is I actually think I sing better in Spanish. That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited," she said in a Jan. 14 interview.

By the sounds of it, Gomez is just as excited about the prospect of dropping a Spanish album as Selenators are.