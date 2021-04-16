Saweetie fans, rejoice! On April 16, the singer released her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 EP featuring seven new tracks... including one with Kendra Jae that may throw shade at Saweetie's recent ex. Though fans don't know for sure whether Saweetie's "See Saw" is about Quavo, the lyrics are pretty telling, as one line seemingly refers to a tweet from the Migos rapper.

Saweetie first announced her split from Quavo on March 19 with a tweet that suggested her ex had cheated. "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," she wrote. "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

A few hours later, Quavo seemingly responded with a tweet of his own. "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best," he wrote, to which Saweetie simply replied, "take care."

So naturally, when fans heard Saweetie sing about how she "ain't the woman that you thought" in "See Saw," it seemed like an obvious nod to her ex. Oh, and the song also alludes to a "f*cking narcissist" who stepped out on her, so there's that.

On March 27, not long after the two announced the end of their two-year relationship, TMZ published surveillance footage that appeared to show Saweetie and Quavo engaged in a physical fight inside an elevator. The altercation reportedly took place in 2020 in an apartment complex in North Hollywood, California, where Saweetie was renting a place, per TMZ. Though both exes remained mum about the video initially, Saweetie eventually broke her silence.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, the "ICY GRL" rapper said, "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago. While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."

Quavo later released his own statement about the incident. "We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," he told People. "I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."

According to an April 1 report from TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation into the incident to explore whether domestic violence occurred. Per TMZ, the case will likely be turned over to the City Attorney if charges can be filed.

Though Saweetie wants to maintain her privacy in regards to the elevator incident, it definitely seems she's not afraid to put her ex on blast, if "See Saw" is any indication.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.