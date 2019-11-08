Scorpio season is really getting intense, y’all. The latest KarJenner drama involves two people you might not expect: Kylie Jenner's brother and... her BFF? A core group of fans on the internet are convinced Rob Kardashian and Stassie Karanikolaou might be dating, and there’s even photo evidence to back up this theory. They were spotted in what looks to be a moment of PDA at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party on Nov. 1.

The Halloween-themed bash had a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Baldwin, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and several of the KarJenner sibs. Kylie and Stassie showed up together dressed as fairies (and Kendall wore a fairy outfit, too). Rob was also in attendance, though it appears he felt that an orange hoodie and a blue L.A. Dodgers hat counted as a creative enough Halloween costume. Really out here doing the most.

The moment in question occurred as everyone was leaving to go to Drake’s Halloween party that same night. Someone snapped a photo of Rob and Stassie getting into a car, and Rob’s hand was placed firmly on Stassie’s stomach. While it could have been a friendly hug or accidental arm graze, it certainly looks like something more romantic. And obviously, people now have a whole lot of questions. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Rob and Stassie for comment on the dating rumors, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Now, obviously fans won’t know the whole truth until either Rob or Stassie confirms or denies this rumor outright. But if it is true — and that’s a big if — this would be major news for the KarJenner household. I wonder what Kylie would think about her BFF and brother getting together? Is this a casual hookup situation or something more, and how long has this been low-key going on?

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie herself is currently at the center of dating rumors, too. She and Drake have reportedly been “seeing each other romantically,” an inside source told Us Weekly on Nov. 6. “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends” at Drake’s birthday party on Oct. 23, and “they seemed to have a connection.” But a source close to Drake has denied any romantic involvement between the rapper and reality star.

The season of sex and mystery also seems to be taking its toll on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Though the two are not together at the moment (and haven’t been since the whole Jordyn Woods scandal broke on Feb. 19), Tristan can’t stop flirting with Khloe on social media. On Nov. 6, he commented with two red hearts and a crown emoji on a photo of Khloe promoting her new KKW fragrance. Khloe did not respond publicly.

TBH, this drama is a lot to keep up with, and here’s hoping it will calm down a bit when the sun moves into Sagittarius on Nov. 22. But then again, Sagittarius season is known for its unpredictability — so who really knows what will happen next?