Pete Davidson has been a staple on Saturday Night Live for nearly six years now, but it sounds like the comedian may be ready to move on. In a new interview with Charlamagne tha God, Davidson got very real about what he feels to be a negative environment at the iconic sketch show, and revealed he thinks he has outgrown the show. The comments beg the question: Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? It certainly sounds like he may exit as soon as the current season ends.

SNL viewers may have noticed Davidson has not appeared in many sketches this season, even completely missing out on the season premiere in fall. Davidson said he feels like he can do "barely anything" for the show anymore, admitting he has basically been relegated to "Weekend Update" segments: "I feel like I’ve done 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there," he said in the interview.

It is not only the lack of variety in material that has Davidson burnt out on SNL — he revealed the "cutthroat" environment behind the scenes of the show makes him feel disrespected.

I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. I’m like, cold open, political punchlines. I’m like, "Weekend Update" jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, "Huh huh huh, Pete’s a f—ing jerk face." And you’re like, "Whose side are you on?" I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for really, if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke ... I literally was just like, "Picture what it’s like to be made fun of and then cut to immediately." They think I’m f—ing dumb. I’m literally painted out to be this big dumb idiot.

CThaGod on YouTube

While Davidson did not outright say that he would be leaving SNL, he did admit he feels he's "outgrown" the show and is pondering an exit. He also revealed he nearly left at the end of last season, but opted to stay on. Of course, Season 44 of SNL aired right after Davidson's public breakup with Ariana Grande, and Grande was releasing music inspired by their relationship while it was airing, which was could have been a large part of Davidson's mindset when considering a departure.

Davidson also opened up about some less-than-ideal experiences on Saturday Night Live in his new Netflix stand-up special Alive From New York, which debuted on Tuesday, Feb. 25. In the special, Davidson echoed his comments about not being featured on the show very often.

Career-wise, the timing may also seem right for Davidson to step away from SNL. He has become arguably the biggest name among the current cast, landing several major movie roles recently in films like Set It Up, Big Time Adolescence, and What Men Want. Next up, he will appear in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, The Suicide Squad, in an undisclosed role. So yeah, it's unclear what is next for Davidson, but whatever it is, it may not be live from New York.