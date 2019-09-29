When the new season of Saturday Night Live kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 28, a familiar face wasn't in attendance. If you were watching the season-opener, you might be wondering, why wasn’t Pete Davidson in SNL’s Season 45 premiere? It turns out he had a pretty good reason for missing the first episode of the season.

Considering that the 25-year-old comedian has been a member of the SNL cast since 2014, it was a surprise for viewers when he didn't appear in any of the evening's sketches and didn't make an appearance at the end with his fellow cast and host Woody Harrelson. While I'll admit I did get a little worried that Davidson may no longer a part of the show, he reportedly missed the evening's premiere because of other obligations, according to Entertainment Tonight. Per the publication, Davidson is a part of the upcoming Suicide Squad follow-up, which has been described as a "relaunch" by those in charge of the film, and he was busy attending a special screening of The Joker with his co-stars on Saturday night in Atlanta.

James Gunn, who is directing the film, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of the DC Comics film's cast members post-Joker screening, writing, "Some of #TheSuicideSquad (and Pom). Many of us are doing weird things in this photo. After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!)."

The film is reportedly set for an Aug. 6, 2021 release date, so I have a feeling that we might be seeing less of Davidson during this season of Saturday Night Live than previous ones. After all, he's also been busy in the romance department. The comedian was recently linked to Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley, whom he's reportedly been seeing for some time now. Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Davidson and Qualley about the romance rumors, but did not hear back in time for publication.

"They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him," an inside source reportedly told Us Weekly back in August.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While they have yet to confirm rumors of a budding romance, with the comedian taking a decidedly different approach than his more public recent relationships with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, the pair was spotted jet-setting around Venice together at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Davidson was in the audience when Qualley's film Seberg premiered at the festival, and they reportedly didn't try to hide their relationship when touching down at the Marco Polo Airport.

An inside source told People they looked “very happy” together, adding "They were very smiley and flirty. Some fans approached them and they happily signed autographs. They left the airport together for the same hotel."

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In other words, it looks like 2019 is looking up for the SNL funnyman-turned-actor in both the career and relationship department, and I have a feeling that he'll be back cracking jokes and taking part in skits in the upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live this season soon enough.