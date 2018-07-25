Nobody panic. This is what we've been training for. Directioners everywhere may finally have an answer to the burning question we've been asking since 2015: "Is One Direction reuniting?" Fans think the gang might be getting back together thanks to a "glitch" on Ticketmaster's website. I use the word glitch lightly because I'm not sure what kind of technical malfunction would just invent a whole event called "One Direction: On the Road Again" and then accidentally schedule it for December 31, 2020 at 7 p.m. in Dockland, Australia. Seems like a very advanced and specific glitch, if you ask me.

Whether it's an accident or dream come true, fans spotted the show's listing and are losing it. However, just as quickly as it appeared, it was taken down again. Now, the link is dead and fans across the world are wondering if they imagined the whole thing. Fortunately, that's what screenshots are for, and yes, this sh*t was real — if only for a brief, beautiful moment. In the listing, the show was labeled as "Sold Out." Of course, this is impossible because tickets had never officially been on sale as far as anyone can tell. (But, I still feel left out, anyway.)

Fans jumped onto Twitter to share their screenshots and their reunion theories. One person wrote,

THEORY What if this isn’t actually a tour date/start of a tour?? What if it’s the day the band comes back together?? It would make sense because even Liam said he’d put all his money on one direction getting back together after 2020??

Lord, help us.

This person could be onto something. As recently as April, Payne told Promiflash, "I think it will happen at some point in the distant future ... We've all spoken about it." He also said their individual careers were a necessity for them to be able to grow and eventually make One Direction that much better. Payne put it, "this part is now so important for us to be able to make that show, and it's the only way really that One Direction could get any bigger."

Someone catch me, I feel faint.

Twitter, too. People are losing their damn minds.

Whether the event is fake or not, it's certainly brought a 1D reunion back to the forefront of conversation. Maybe with just a smidgen more pressure, one of the boys will cave and let details slip. Come on, Harry. We're counting on you to be the voice of reason here!

Like they say, there's no smoke without fire, and usually, there's no show listing on Ticketmaster without a show. For now, all fans can do is furiously refresh their computers and keep their ears and eyes on Liam Payne's social media feed. (We all agree if someone cracks, it'll most likely be him. Right?)

