Santa's on his way, everyone, which means it's time to solidify your Christmas agenda. If you're planning on traveling to a relative's house on Dec. 25, you might be looking forward to a mid-ride McDonald's pit stop. Why? Because nothing's better than pregaming a family gathering with french fries and a shake. Before you leave, though, you might want to call your local Golden Arches and ask if McDonalds is open on Christmas Day 2018. Apparently, not all locations will be open — but some of 'em will be.

Elite Daily reached out to McDonald's to see if the fast food chain will be open on Dec. 25, but has not heard back by the time of publication. However, a quick search on McDonald's FAQ webpage gave me the answer I've been longing for. After typing "Christmas" in the page's search bar, the question, "Is McDonald's open on Christmas Day?" appeared on the screen. Thankfully, the company provided an answer right underneath it, and it seems like only a few McDonald's locations will be open on Dec. 25.

The entire answer that McDonald's provides on its page says, "Only a handful of McDonald's restaurants open on Christmas Day, please refer to the restaurant locator to confirm if your local restaurant is open and what times they are trading."

So, there you have it. No all McDonald's locations will be open on Christmas — but some of them will be. In order to find out if your local Mickey D's is open, head to McDonald's location finder. Once you're there, you'll have to provide your zip code, city, or state. Then you can choose the mile range within your area (the options are five, 10, 20, and 50 miles). After you've done that, hit "SUBMIT," and a map of nearby McDonald's locations will populate on the screen.

When you see the McDonald's that you're hoping to visit on Christmas Day, look for its phone number. (FYI, the number should be located directly underneath the location's address.) Once you have the phone number on the screen, get your phone out and start dialing. When a McDonald's employee picks up on the other line, simply ask them what their location's Christmas hours are. That way, you'll know in advance whether your local spot is open or closed. Try to call before Christmas morning, though, because it'd be a total bummer to show up for fries to discover locked doors.

If the Mickey D's near you is open on Christmas, go ahead and stop by for some festive treats. If you're hoping to get into the spirit, pick up a sweet Holiday Pie. The Holiday Pies at McDonald's are essentially mini custard-filled pastries that are glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles. They look freaking delicious, and are only available for a limited at participating McDonald's locations throughout the holiday season.

Whether you plan on grabbing a Holiday Pie or a Big Mac on Christmas day, make sure you call your local restaurant before you visit so you can make sure it's open. No one wants to be disappointed on Christmas Day — especially when fries are involved.