While they've reportedly been trying it out for some time, marriage counseling apparently isn't helping Kim Kardashian and Kanye West salvage their relationship. "They've been in it for several months but aren't making much headway. As a couple, it seems as the relationship has run its course," a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 5. "The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven't lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront."

That said, the source also reportedly added that "Kim and Kanye will forever love one another and will root for each other."

A separate source reportedly echoed a similar sentiment to Entertainment Tonight in the article. "They are amicable and fully aligned when it comes to the kids," the source reportedly explained. "There is no drama or contentious relationship at all between Kanye and the extended family. They have been in therapy working on their marriage, however, divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year, but Kim has been reluctant to move forward with that."

According to yet another source who reportedly spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 5, both West and Kardashian have reportedly been trying to make it work for the sake of their four children. "She knows what's best for her and their kids, so if things ended she would want them to end amicably so they can co-parent together as best as possible ... They have been living separate lives for months, so any issues they're having aren't a surprise to Kim’s family or friends. Kanye has been wanting to make it work, and Kim has tried for so long."

On Jan. 5, Page Six was the first to break the news that divorce was reportedly "imminent" for West and Kardashian as she had hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Kim and Kanye about their reported plans to divorce and did not hear back.)

Here's to hoping that, even if the divorce rumors do turn out to be true, the couple is able to maintain an amicable relationship for the sake of their kids.