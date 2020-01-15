It's been weeks since Season 2 of You dropped on Netflix, but by no means does that mean that fans are done talking about it. On the contrary, even though the majority of the You audience devoured it all in as close to one sitting as possible, the majority of the audience is also still batting theories around. You is an easy show to theorize about since its characters are so duplicitous that it's difficult to trust them. Some fans are wondering if Love is really pregnant with Joe's baby in You, which would really throw a curveball at the already wild story.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 of Love follow. At the end of Season 2 of You, sociopathic serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) finally met his match in Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who is just as unhinged as he is. She revealed that she'd been stalking him just as much (if not more) than he'd been stalking her, and she was obsessed with being in a relationship with him. Once Joe learned the truth, he wasn't quite as keen on walking off into the sunset with Love... until she revealed she was pregnant. She told Joe that the baby is his, but fans aren't convinced that's the case.

Eagle-eyed fans have noted that Joe isn't the only person Love slept with during Season 2 of You. When she and Joe broke up in the middle of the season, Love had a fling with Milo Warrington (Andrew Creer). Love told Joe that Milo used protection, but that still doesn't mean the baby couldn't be his. Protection isn't always fully effective (just ask Ross and Rachel), or Love could have simply been lying to Joe. It definitely wouldn't be the first time she'd lied to him, and it probably won't be the last.

You was renewed for a third season, so fans will definitely get to see more of Joe and Love. In the last moments of Season 2, audiences saw Joe and Love moving into a suburban home together. Love was visibly pregnant, so at least she wasn't lying about the pregnancy itself. But, the paternity of the baby is still in question and it will be until fans can get some concrete answers.

A release date for Season 3 hasn't been announced yet, but Seasons 1 and 2 of You are on Netflix now.