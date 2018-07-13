The past couple months have been an emotional rollercoaster for Tinashe, to say the least. Apparently, shortly after she and her NBA player ex Ben Simmons called it quits, his face was splashed all over the news thanks to reports claiming he was dating Kendall Jenner. Since then, it's all but confirmed that Simmons and Jenner are a thing, thanks to tons of cutesy shopping dates they've been snapped on and all the videos of them cuddling on Fourth of July. I can't blame Tinashe for being in her feelings, and based on the new song "Like I Used To" she just dropped, she is definitely in her feelings about somebody. But is it Ben Simmons? And that's the question: Is "In My Feelings" about Ben Simmons?

Well, let's take a look at the lyrics, shall we?

The songs starts with the chorus, which is all about a broken relationship that will never be the same. Tinashe sings:

Yeah / Never be the same, won’t trust you like I used to / Yeah / Wake up in the morning I can’t f*ck you like I used to / Yeah / Never be the same, won’t trust you like I used to / Yeah / Lay my top back, throw my problems out my new coupe

Won't trust you like I used to, huh? This could certainly be about Ben Simmons. According to Tinashe's little brother Kudzai Kachingwe, Simmons accused Tinashe of "doing Kardashian sh*t," only to move on with a Kardashian/Jenner. He seems to also suggest that Simmons cheated on Tinashe. According to People, Kachingwe tweeted:

Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this... ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian sh*t* u cheat on her w a Jenner

Elite Daily reached out to Simmons and Tinashe's teams for comment on these claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Like I Used To" continues:

I know everything, but they don’t / I been on a wave they ain’t on, no / Swerving lane to lane and it’s paid for / I murder everything n***a, case closed, yeah / Bitch I got my own cash, I do what I want to / I might do the whole dash, drive it like I want to / This shit too easy like a free-throw, yeah / This shit might blow up like some C4, yeah

I had to let go, I’m in my bag bro / If it ain’t about the cash flow, I’m sorry gotta pass on / I gotta pass on you

This portion of the song seems to be suggesting that Tinashe has moved on from whoever it was who wronged her. But that may not be entirely true if it is, in fact, about Ben Simmons. On July 5, Tinashe was spotted at Delilah in West Hollywood, where Simmons and Jenner just happened to be partying. The rumored couple left first, and Tinashe followed shortly after. Then, she told TMZ paparazzi waiting outside that Simmons was texting her in the club. But apparently, she later admitted that this was a little white lie, according to a report by TMZ. Elite Daily reached out to Simmons and Tinashe previously for comment on the situation, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Anyway, all this mess kind of suggests that maybe she's hasn't let go quite yet. Which, honestly, I can't blame her for. I mean, would you handle your ex moving on with a Kardashian/Jenner with poise and grace? No? I didn't think so.

The rest of the song goes:

Riding down Hollywood, I’m cruising / Can’t be stagnant, gotta keep it moving / I gave up all my love but you abused it / Now you just something I checked off my “to-do” list / Yeah you got your own bag, that ain’t why I want you / I can pop my own tags, I can buy my own coupe / This shit too easy like a free-throw, yeah / This sh*t might blow up like some C4, yeah

I'm also noticing a TOOOON of basketball references throughout these lyrics. Like, "This sh*t too easy like a free-throw," and "I gotta pass on you"? It's not subtle, and I love it!

You can listen to the whole song below:

There's no way to know if "Like I Used To" is about Ben Simmons for sure, but Twitter is certainly convinced.

Well, if the song is about Simmons, it was probably super cathartic for Tinashe to write, sing, and lay down on a track. Hopefully, she's got her ex out of her system, now.