Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians were friends for the longest time, but around July 2020, fans suspected there was drama between them after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Their suspicions were confirmed that November when Pippen appeared on an episode of the Hollywood Raw Podcast, during which she accused Kanye West of "brainwashing" his whole family to turn against her. After everything that happened, fans were surprised to hear The Real Housewives of Miami star was recently spotted hanging out with someone in the family, leading them to ask if Larsa Pippen is friends with the Kardashians again. Here's the deal for those of you wondering.

Out of all the KarJenners, Pippen seemed to be the closest with Kim Kardashian. She was the one who first introduced her to fans on Kourtney and Kim Take Miami around 2011, and even after the show ended two years later, Kim invited Pippen to continue appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She eventually got close with the rest of the famous sisters, especially Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, who would frequently show up on her IG, as well as Kim.

Unfortunately, somewhere along the way, things changed, and Pippen blamed West for it. "He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim," she said on the Hollywood Raw Podcast on Nov. 9. In that same interview, Pippen said Travis Scott may have also come between her and Kylie Jenner because she thinks he told her Pippen once hit on him. "He imagined all this sh*t because it never happened," the actress said about Scott.

With everything Pippen said about the Kardashians, you can't blame them for keeping their distance. Neither of the sisters have hung out with Pippen since her interview, but on Friday, Feb. 19, Pippen was seen grabbing lunch with Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin in Miami, Florida.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Disick is Kourtney's ex, so that raises a few questions, like whether Kourtney and her sisters knew about the lunch date, or if Disick acted on his own. I'm also wondering what they talked about and what this means for Pippen and the Kardashians moving forward.

Could fans see Pippen and the Kardashians make up? It's possible.