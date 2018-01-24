Is Kim Kardashian Having A Fourth Baby? Sources Say She Wants To Grow Her Family
It feels like just yesterday North West was born. Since her arrival, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had two other children. Their most recent daughter, Chicago West, was born via surrogate on Jan. 15, and the world hasn't been the same since. Fans are so excited for this growing family, which leaves everyone wondering, is Kim Kardashian going to have a fourth baby? I know it might be pushing it, but sources suspect she is already talking about having more kids and may be considering using another surrogate.
Kardashian made the decision to use a gestational carrier after her doctors explained carrying another child would be dangerous to her health. Kardashian suffered from two serious pregnancy conditions called preeclampsia and placenta accreta, both of which are risky for her and her baby. She announced she was hiring a surrogate on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and a few months later, fans were relieved to hear Chicago arrived happy and healthy. Now, new sources are saying she is already thinking about going through the process again for baby number four.
A source close to Kardashian and her family recently filled People magazine in. The insider said, "Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby." The source added,
It makes sense that Kardashian wants a large family. She is one of six siblings, after all. The family friend also said, "Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!"
Initially, Kardashian spoke about how difficult the surrogacy process was, despite the public's assumptions. She also penned a thoughtful message on her app and website discussing what the journey was like for her and her family. Kim wrote,
She also explained the difference between a traditional surrogate and a gestational carrier, which is what she and West decided on.
Later in her message, Kardashian spoke again about some of the unexpected challenges that popped up for her throughout their surrogacy journey.
She concluded with how grateful she felt, which makes us believe this is something she would be open to doing again.
Now, the family is enjoying time at home relaxing with their new daughter.
One thing is clear: This family has no intentions to stop growing. We can't wait for Season 52 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, assuming Chicago, Saint, and North will have taken over the world by then.
