On April 10, 2018, Khloé Kardashian's world was rocked when The Daily Mail released a video of her boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson, making out with another woman. One year later, on the anniversary of the infamous cheating allegations, KoKo announced that she is producing another TV show for the crime network, Investigation Discovery. This time around, Khloé Kardashian's show Twisted Love will be a six-part series that "explores what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy," Page Six reports.

"I am so excited to continue working with ID by bringing viewers Twisted Love," Kardashian said in a statement about her new show, Entertainment Tonight reports. "Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal." According to ET, each hour-long episode will reportedly follow investigators, as they explore complicated relationships between spouses, friends, and family members that resulted in murder.

Of course, Kardashian is no stranger to complicated relationships, considering all the drama surrounding her relationship with Thompson and the multiple cheating allegations against him. So, Kardashian officially announcing Twisted Love being released on the anniversary of the first round of Thompson's cheating allegations against her ex feels like an unlikely coincidence.

Even Kardashian can admit to the irony. According to Cosmopolitan, Kardashian took to Instagram to address the fact that the announcement of Twisted Love came out exactly one year after the allegations. "My TV show titles are very ironic LOL," she wrote. "These titles and TV shows have been in the works for years." So, maybe her idea for the show wasn't a direct result of her experience with complicated relationships, but still — something smells a little fishy.

On April 10, Kardashian did, however, throw some major shade at Thompson on Instagram, when she wrote, "You will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise." If that isn't a major subtweet, IDK what is, people! Additionally, Thompson decided to post on Instagram that day, too. The Cleveland Cavaliers player posted a picture looking off into the distance and captioned it with the Canadian flag emoji, as if everything was just peachy. He also limited the comments on his post, so the only visible comments are nice, complimentary ones, as opposed to Kardashian's fans coming to her defense.

After the first wave of cheating allegations in April 2018, Thompson and Kardashian chose to work through it and remained together until recently, ET reports. In February 2019, Thompson's name made headlines again when he reportedly hooked up with Jordyn Woods at a party, which may have resulted in Thompson and Kardashian officially calling it quits. "There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," a source told ET. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed."

So, while Twisted Love has been in the works for a while, way before the whole Thompson-Kardashian drama, the official announcement of the show being on the anniversary of the cheating scandal seems a little too perfect. Regardless, if Twisted Love is anything like Twisted Sisters, Kardashian's first show for ID, it's sure to be killer (Ha, see what I did there?).