Whelp, that was short-lived. Fans who thought that they'd seen the end of the Kanye West-Drake saga should brace themselves for round two, because the "I Love It" hitmaker is going in on the rapper on Twitter. You might be wondering, is Kanye feuding With Drake, and if so, what's behind the drama this time? Kanye West's now-deleted tweets about Drake following Kim Kardashian on Instagram seem to suggest that the "Hotline Bling" star is in his feelings about West's wife, and TBH, his reaction is a lot. Elite Daily reached out to both Kanye West's and Drake's representation for comment about the tweets, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Saturday, Dec. 29, Ye started off the weekend by sharing, then deleting, four tweets dragging Drake for doing the "most f*cked up thing of all." His crime? Apparently following wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram, according to screenshots taken by Cosmopolitan.

"I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September," West began his Twitter rant with a screenshot of a news story alleging that the "God's Plan" singer had followed the KUWTK star on the app in the fall. "I had to bring this up because it’s the most f*cked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning."

He continued, "Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram." While Drake doesn't currently follow Kardashian or West on the social media platform, West insisted that there's no hard feelings with a slightly shady send-off.

"We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have," he concluded the since-deleted thread.

Just in case you thought there was a hint of drama in the air, though, the dad-of-three decided to delete the aforementioned statements and signed off with, "Love everyone. All positive vibes."

TBH, it was pretty confusing considering that Ye had just said that Drake's Instagram activity was the worst thing that he had done to him thus far, and I'm still not sure where the two rappers stand. Elite Daily reached out to both Drake's and West's representation about their relationship at this time, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Considering that the KKW Beauty guru is one of the most followed people on Instagram with 123 million people watching her ever move on social media, it normally wouldn't be that big of a deal that Drake followed her on the app. After all, he's reportedly close to Kris Jenner and the rest of the KarJenner clan.

However, we're forgetting to take into account "In My Feelings," the song of the summer that triggered speculation that Kim or "Kiki" and Drake were having an affair behind West's back. Although Kardashian vehemently denied the rumors with a brief but firm shut-down — "Never happened. End of story," she wrote on Instagram — it looks like Ye is still a little sensitive about the whole situation.

Still, though, it's obvious that Kim has her husband's back and even jumped in during his very public feud with Drake a few weeks back.

She tweeted on Dec. 14:

"@Drake never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

She continued in another post, "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

Hopefully, the deleted tweets mean that West isn't trying to start any new beef and he's ready to ring in 2019 with all positive vibes.