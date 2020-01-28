More new Justin Bieber music is officially here, and there's a good chance he used wife Hailey Baldwin as his muse once again. After months of teasing an album release, Bieber *finally* revealed that his fifth studio album, Changes, will drop on Friday, Feb. 14. In anticipation, Bieber shared the latest track off the upcoming record, and now fans are wondering if Justin Bieber's "Get Me" is about Hailey Baldwin, and the lyrics all point to yes.

Bieber dropped "Get Me" featuring Kehlani on Monday, Jan. 27, and the song is just as catchy as his previous tune "Yummy," but it's the meaning behind it that really had people talking. It seems Bieber's marriage to Baldwin has been an inspiration to him both in and out of the studio.

"Get Me" is all about chemistry, something Bieber and Baldwin clearly have no shortage of. Their connection is so undeniable that they got engaged in July 2018, just weeks after rekindling their relationship.

On the track, Bieber sings:

Ooh, there's so much chemistry / Like a chemist, how you finishin' my sentences / In the center, no, we can't deny the synergy / How 'bout reapin' all the benefits? / Yeah / Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances? / Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances, no

On top of that, Bieber sings about being truly understood by one person. Since Baldwin and Bieber wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, Baldwin has been a pillar of strength for her husband. Bieber previously opened up about his experience with mental health issues and a rough patch he was going through in his life. Luckily, Baldwin stuck by his side and helped him navigate the difficult time.

Bieber sings:

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em do you get me? / Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me / Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me / Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me

Baldwin reflected on the rough times in a heartfelt Instagram post on Jan. 27, congratulating Bieber on his new YouTube docuseries, Seasons.

"Grateful to let people in on our journey of the last year and a half," Baldwin wrote. "It was a tough road but we are stronger because of it.. and to @justinbieber you my love, are incredible. I love growing together! Thank you for sharing your story with the world.. I am so grateful to walk through this life with you."

If "Get Me" is any indication for what to expect on Changes, I think fans can count on a lot of Baldwin-inspired ballads.

Check out all the lyrics of "Get Me" below:

Pre-Chorus

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?

Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me

Chorus

High, high, high, you get me

High, high, high, you get me

First Verse

See, you're lookin' beyond the surface

Can tell by the questions you're asking

You got me low-key nervous

It feels like we're on the same wave, yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances

Pre-Chorus

Oh, you don't compare, don't fit in with 'em, do you get me?

Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me

Chorus

High, high, high, you get me

High, high, high, you get me

Second Verse

Ooh, there's so much chemistry

Like a chemist, how you finishin' my sentences

In the center, no, we can't deny the synergy

How 'bout reapin' all the benefits?

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I'd connect with you, not in these circumstances, no