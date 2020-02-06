Season three of The Masked Singer is in full swing, and fans are serious about their theories. So much so, many are are pretty sure they've already figured out one major celebrity contestant. Based on a few clues and incredibly persuasive fan tweets, it seems like Jordyn Woods might be The Kangaroo on The Masked Singer, and I'd actually put some money on it.

Before each contestant takes the stage, they provide the audience and judges with their backstory through some very vague clues, and The Kangaroo's seemed to allude to some of the obstacles Woods experienced over the past few years.

"I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together," started The Kangaroo. Woods lost her father to cancer in January 2017, so clue No. 1 falls in line.

"Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” Kangaroo continued. “I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win." Woods was thrust into the spotlight after she found herself in the middle of a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of her former BFF Kylie Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian. As a result, Woods battled online bullying.

"One of my greatest fears is being vulnerable, and this year I’ve had no other option than to be vulnerable," The Kangaroo said. "But with this kangaroo costume, I feel like I can get my superhero powers back.”

The last clue The Kangaroo gave mirrors some of the statements Woods made about the online harassment she faced and the effect it had on her in a July 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

"When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous to me," before later adding, "People got to see me at my most vulnerable moment without even really knowing me, because I don't showcase who I am, really."

Now, fans are positive the voice behind the mask belongs to Woods.

"KANGAROO IS JORDYN WOODS YALL," wrote a fan.

"Watching the masked singer and the minute i heard the kangaroo’s voice, i heard jordyn woods and the story makes so sense to be her," tweeted another.

"Y’all, I went back & watched the masked singer from Monday and the kangaroo is 120000% Jordyn Woods," wrote another fan.

"Call me crazy but I think the kangaroo is for sure Jordyn Woods. Am I crazy? #themaskedsinger," followed another.

In conclusion, if The Kangaroo isn't Woods fans will be shook and I'll be out of a few dollars. If it is Woods, the only question remaining will be why it took this long for her to kick off her singing career when she has a voice like that.