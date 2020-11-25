Just when Swifties thought the hype surrounding Folklore had died, Taylor Swift surprised them in the best way possible. The singer announced an entire film showcasing the making of the album would be released on Disney Plus, and would feature her closest collaborators. Fans were thrilled, but also wondered if another certain someone, Joe Alwyn, would also show face in the film. For those asking if Joe Alwyn is in Taylor Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions concert film, here's your answer.

Swift first announced the intimate concert movie on Nov. 24, using her well-known love of the number 13 to do so.

"Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement," she wrote. "You haven’t seen this film before - folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus!"

Swift shared the trailer for the film in her announcement post, which showed her earliest writing sessions with collaborators Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, and Bon Iver. She also touched upon what it was like to make her eighth studio album in the midst of a global pandemic.

The trailer didn't show Alwyn at any point, and if you watch the full-length film, you sadly won't see him there either. However, she did unveil some big news about her beau in relation to the album. As it turns out, the mysterious Folklore ghostwriter who went by the name of William Bowery was her boyfriend all along.

Swift dropped the tea when chatting with Dessner and Antonoff in the film. “There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person,” she began. “So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know," she then admitted.

She revealed Alwyn played a major part in the recording of "Exile," track four on Folklore, as well as the fan-favorite track "Betty." He “plays piano beautifully, and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," Swift said, before adding that it was about time they recorded a song together.

“It was a step that we would have never have taken, because why would we have ever written a song together?” she asked.

You can see the official trailer for the concert film below.

Alwyn may not have physically appeared in The Long Pond Studio Sessions, but he definitely made his mark on Folklore in a big way.