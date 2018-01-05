Is Jessica Biel In "Filthy"? Justin Timberlake's New Song May Feature His Wife

Hello and welcome to the Justin Timberlake fan club. I'm the club's president, and I'm here to tell you about just how incredible singer slash perfect human Justin Timberlake is. So glad to have you here! In case you missed it, Timberlake announced that on Jan. 5 he'd be dropping his first single from the album Man of the Woods along with a video. Well, have I got news for you. The song, which is titled "Filthy," is finally here and if you haven't heard it, you should prepare your earbuds for some serious tunes. And if you watched the music video, I'm *pretty* sure you have some feelings. At the end of the song, though, a different voice is heard that has fans wondering if "Filthy" features Jessica Biel.

At the end of the song, we hear "Look closer, through the trees..." and some fans think it may be Timberlake's wife saying the line.

Before we even heard the song or witnessed the music video, we found out that the song "Filthy" was co-produced by Justin Timberlake and Timbaland. And, according to the press release, the video would be “colorful, futuristic” and “dance-heavy,” and features Timberlake portraying “a modern-day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world.” That's for sure.

We didn't see Biel in the "Filthy" video and as far as we know, there has been no confirmation that it's her on the track. We don't see a credit for her on the song, either, but that doesn't mean she isn't hiding on there.

Fans couldn't help but wonder.

To make the world anticipate his new song, Timberlake shared a post on Twitter that showed off the song title as well as a little warning that this song should be played "very loud" and excuse me, how dare you leave us hanging like this:

So on Friday, Dec. 5 at midnight, the world was given "Filthy," and oh, what a night it was.

Let's take a dive into what's going on in the video. It shows Timberlake in the year 2028 at a Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. On stage, Timberlake is welcomed by applause and cheers, so clearly people know this guy pretty well. On stage, there are women in futuristic attire, looking a little Hunger Games-ey. He introduces his latest creation – a robot – that follows his every move, and by the end, inventor Timberlake has NO problem with his robot grindin' up on the dancers on stage.

The "Filthy" lyrics go:

I guess I got my swagger back

I said, put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain't the clean version

And what you gonna do with all that meat?

Cookin' up a mean servin'

No question, I want it

So... yeah.

Fans had a lot to say about it on Twitter:

Personally, I think that this video and song represents a different side of Timberlake – one that showcases a talented singer who is finally sitting outside the realm of pop music because, well, he can.

Timberlake also shared a post on social media before the "Filthy" video aired, which features a folksy-looking Timberlake in the meadows and also a fully-dressed Timberlake in what seems to be a river (why do people do this?), with his own voice-over saying, "This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. And it’s personal”:

It's really beautiful and all, but it just really reminds me of the days when *NSYNC was still a thing, and Justin still looked like this:

Seriously, does this not feel reminiscent of the year 1998 to anyone else? Just me? OK.

But really, Timberlake has come a long way from his boy-band days, and I think that this new album will certainly prove that. He's got the ability to change up his style almost effortlessly, allowing his audience to believe he can be both a pop singer and something much, much more.

Considering that Timberlake's last album, The 20/20 Experience came out a whopping five years ago in 2013, it's safe to say that we are all ready for Man of the Woods.

And he's one lucky man to have wife Biel supporting him throughout his career. In an interview with Marie Claire, Biel (who is, by the way, my all-time girl crush, and has been ever since 7th Heaven) discusses what makes her marriage to Justin Timberlake work. She said,

We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we're all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish... I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it's like: Score!

So remember, folks: behind every great man is an even greater woman, and I'm pretty sure that quote was made for a couple like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. So while we can no doubt say that Timberlake's new music is beyond flame, it's definitely inspired by the always-stunning Biel.

So basically, Justin Timberlake, you're filthy. And we love it. And I'll be damned if Jessica Biel doesn't approve.