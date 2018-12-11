In the past, anniversaries may have usually referred to yearly celebrations of getting married to your partner, but what about couples who aren't married? Or even so, what about couples who are married who want to recognize the first time they met, their first date, their first kiss, or the day they got engaged? If you're wondering is it normal to celebrate multiple anniversaries? The answer is absolutely, positively yes.

There isn't some hard rule that dictates you can only celebrate one day between you and your partner. The truth is, there are probably many milestones you want to celebrate together. And if you aren't engaged or married, there may be other moments you want to choose to focus on celebrating.

"People often celebrate the day that they had their first date with someone if they aren't married or engaged," dating expert Stef Safran told Elite Daily. "It comes down to the couple, but usually most people celebrate the first date."

If you and that person end up getting engaged, you could celebrate your first date as an anniversary and the day you got engaged. No one is stopping you. They may jealously make a snippy comment to a friend about your Instagrams, but you certainly aren't being stopped.

Another thing to consider: If marriage isn't your goal as a couple, there are other points in the relationship you may want to celebrate long-term. For example, you could choose to make the first date you had your anniversary, and maybe the day you moved in with one another. The options are endless, and for you two to decide.

"Relationships aren't so black and white these days," Safran said. "While people might have geared toward marriage in the past, they now are more focused on exclusive, long-term relationships. Therefore, anniversaries may not be when you got engaged or married. You have to decide what type of relationship you want and what works for you and whomever you are with."

Keep in mind that everything you do in your relationship is ultimately up to you and your partner, no matter what other couples celebrate or what timelines they stick to.

"At the end of the day, the important part of an anniversary is celebrating your relationship," Elle Huerta, CEO and founder of breakup app Mend, told Elite Daily. "Anniversaries, just like holidays, are an excuse to step out of the daily routine and mark the moment in a special way."

Going out to dinner, giving each other gifts, and all around making a day simply about celebrating your relationship is something you should want to do often, not less, throughout the year. It could even be as simple as giving each other cards or making breakfast for one another. You and your partner can decide which moments you want to commemorate and how, which days you want to make your own, and that is what you'll choose as your anniversary. And if you have new special milestones after that, well, you can just celebrate those too!