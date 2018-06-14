If you're up-to-date in the realm of breakfast foods, you're probably aware that there's a lot going on with the most important meal of the day. IHOP, the International House of Pancakes, recently changed their classic name to IHOb, the International House of Burgers, and it's totally whack. Since you're probably really confused RN, you might be wondering if IHOP's name change is permanent. Well, I was too — so I did a little digging to find out what's really going on.

On Monday, June 11, the International House of Pancakes made a drastic and earth-shattering decision. According to a press release, the beloved breakfast chain announced that they would be changing their name to IHOb. And no, that doesn't stand for International House of Breakfast, or even International House of Bacon. They renamed their pancake joint to International House of Burgers in honor of their latest and greatest burger menu. Elite Daily reached out to IHOP about the name change, and they tell us that the name "IHOb" is not, in fact, permanent.

According to the press release, the chain introduced its rebrand through their Twitter handle, and even through their signage at their Hollywood restaurant location. While most morning-lovin' folk were shocked, confused, and flabbergasted by this outrageous decision, those who value sleeping in, savory foods, and chowing down on giant hunks of meat were eager to plan their next trip for an IHOb burger. It basically stirred a lot of talk, and it turns out that's why they did it, according to CNBC. Evidently, they were never planning on permanently changing their name in the first place.

Most recently, the company confirmed in their latest press release that this name change was merely a publicity stunt to promote their new line of burgers, and to ideally attract a larger lunchtime crowd. They continued to note that "IHOb" is simply just another slogan for IHOP, and that the name change is only "for the time being." We are seriously witnessing some wild, wild times in the name of breakfast, y'all.

In a press release, Brad Haley, the chief marketing officer of IHOP Restaurants, explained that this was a fun and harmless way to introduce the world to their new line of Steakburgers. Most IHOP lovers tend to focus on IHOP's breakfast menu, and the restaurant chain wanted to get the word out about their lunch and dinner menu items.

In a statement, Haley said,

Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes, was to change our name to IHOb. We’ve pancaked pancakes for 60 years now so it’s the perfect time to start burgerin’ burgers, and we’re kicking it off by flipping the ‘p’ in IHOP to a ‘b’ for burgers. And, when you try them, I think you’ll agree with me that IHOb’s new line of Ultimate Steakburgers are so good that I’d put them up against anyone’s … just like our pancakes.

So, whether you love IHOb, or if it makes you want to throw things at the wall, it definitely got all of us talking... and in the end, that's all that really matters with a marketing campaign. I'll be honest, I'll probably stick to their pancakes (I mean, I can't go to IHOP without a stack, that would be totally sacrilege) but maybe I'll just have to get both. If IHOP can change their name out of the blue, then I can totally get pancakes and burgers at the same time. The world is my oyster.