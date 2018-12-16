Many restaurants close up shop on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which can put a major cramp in your plans if you're not trying to cook a whole feast for your extended family or if said-feast goes wrong. Every year, you can count on a few eateries to keep up business as usual on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 — and you're in luck if you're wondering, is IHOP open on Christmas Day 2018? While not every IHOP location will be opening its doors 24/7, you can still count on getting your flapjack fix in on the holiday.

With just a few weeks to go until Christmas comes to town, it's time to start planning ahead for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Like Thanksgiving, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 are all about food and family, and also like Thanksgiving, many restaurants are unfortunately closed for the holiday. In between holiday shopping, hosting extended family (and everything else that comes along with the busiest time of the year) being on your own to muster up Christmas feasts two days in a row might not make you in the jolliest of spirits.

Luckily, if you're looking for a sit-down restaurant where you can reliably plan to set up shop on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, IHOP will be open, according to IHOP. Although you should call ahead to see if your nearest location has any reduced holiday hours that you should be aware of, per the restaurant.

This year, choosing IHOP for your Christmas dining also means treating your tastebuds to the spirit of the holidays with some of the retailer's limited-edition Grinch-inspired eats that are sure to be a hit with the whole crew. There's a Who-Roast Beast omelette that I promise is a lot tastier than the name implies ( you can expect "shredded beef, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more shredded cheese and a Serrano pepper," FYI), as well as a stack of the Grinch's Green Pancakes that's sure to make even the grumpiest recluse head over from Mt. Crumpet ASAP.

IHOP

The Minty Who Hot Chocolate is a festive sip for the Who with a love of mint chocolate, boasting a potent mix of mint syrup, creamy green whipped cream, and red candy hearts. A Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast and kids' versions of the green pancakes and the hot chocolate round up the holiday lineup, which is all available until Dec. 31.

In addition to the festive dishes designed to transport you to Whoville, there's also Steakburgers, salads, sandwiches, and Christmas-esque entrees like roasted turkey with stuffing and sirloin steak tips with shrimp if you're craving a traditional holiday meal or surf and turf.

Dining in also comes with some serious perks, according to IHOP's press materials. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the Grinch promotion, kids under 12 can get their kid's entree free with the purchase of any adult entree while eating in. All in all, that means you'll have more money and energy to spend on decking out your tree and checking off your shopping list, not worrying about Christmas dinner.