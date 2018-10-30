With Halloween just around the corner, a slew of delicious new holiday-inspired items from everyone's favorite flapjack purveyors are coming to town, or rather, to Whoville. The Grinch — a remake of '90s classic The Grinch Who Stole Christmas — is flying into theaters on Nov. 9, and IHOP is getting us all ready for the trip down memory lane with tantalizing treats in every shade of green imaginable. While green eggs and ham might sound like a questionable brunch spread IRL, it looks IHOP’s Grinch menu is a festive green treat from the mouthwatering photos. TBH, Halloween is officially cancelled at this point, because the whole crew is going to want to jump on the holiday bandwagon and head to Whoville to get a taste of these green goodies.

From Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Dec. 31, customers can head to their nearest IHOP location to get the meanest, greenest take on holiday fare yet, according to a press release. Inspired by the story of a grumpy hermit who plots to steal the Christmas spirit from the citizens of Whoville, only to have his mind changed by Cindy Lou, IHOP's menu is sure to make you rethink your previous stance on green colored food. I'll admit, I was a little worried at the thought of the retailer's famed pancakes and hot chocolate getting a green hued makeover (my stomach is still turning after the nightmare-inducing green bun on the Nightmare Burger from Burger King, if I'm being totally honest). But, from the looks of things, it looks like your brunch spread will be more appealing and festive cookie icing-green, not a ghoulish green, and that's totally OK in my book.

IHOP

First up on the new whimsical lineup is Grinch's Green Pancakes, which is comprised of two neon green buttermilk pancakes layered with swirls of cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, and finally, a topping of green whipped cream. It's the perfect accompaniment to the IHOP's new Minty Who Hot Chocolate, which offers a tantalizing take on the holiday sips with mint syrup, creamy green whipped cream, and red candy hearts. While the dishes are inspired by the OG green recluse, there's no grinchiness here — just some sugary confections that'll be sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with no visit to Mt. Crumpet required.

If the thought of imbibing green-colored breakfast items is still not appealing, there's still plenty of themed options to choose from. The Who-Roast Beast Omelette, which is "shredded beef, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more shredded cheese and a Serrano pepper," definitely caught my eye as a delicious savory order. Plus, each order comes with a three-stack of IHOP's iconic flapjacks, so you can choose to share your feast with your fellow Whos if you want to try a few of the new menu items.

Last but not least, a Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast is here to take your sweet tooth to seventh heaven. Per the press release, the dish contains "Two King's Hawaiian rolls, French-toasted and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping, and creamy whipped topping," and it's basically an excuse to eat dessert for breakfast. Something tells me Cindy Lou would definitely approve.

Speaking of Cindy Lou, IHOP is making it extra sweet to dine in for the little Whos in your life. Kids can also get in on the festive fun with a mini-size of their favorite chocolate sips with the Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate, and the Mt. Crumpet Kids Combo — "one Grinch Green buttermilk pancake topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and green whipped topping" served with a scrambled egg and a choice of bacon or a pork sausage link — is sure to make sure everyone is nice and full after their festive feast. Plus, with the purchase of any adult entree, kids under 12 can get their kid's entree free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m during the promo period, so get ready to order all the Grinch's Green Pancakes that your body can handle.

Again, this mouthwatering promo runs from now until Dec. 31, so plan accordingly to take your taste buds on a nostalgic trip to Whoville.