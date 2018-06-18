After Ryan Murphy dropped the exciting news that the upcoming Season 8 of American Horror Story will be a crossover between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, fans were eager to find out which iconic characters from those past seasons would be making their returns. Well, for all those fans who were wondering is Emma Roberts in American Horror Story Season 8, wonder no more, because the Coven alum just confirmed that her witchy character Madison Montgomery is coming back, and she did it in the most perfectly Madison way ever.

Over the weekend, Ryan Murphy confirmed that the still unnamed Season 8 of American Horror Story will be a crossover between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, the first and third seasons of his anthology series, respectively. The official title and theme of the eighth season (which is slated to premiere this fall) have not yet been revealed, but Murphy's confirmation of the crossover is a major cause for celebration for fans, especially since a Murder House/Coven crossover season has been teased and speculated about for a few years now.

And now we have our first official returnee from the Coven season: on Sunday night, Emma Roberts posted a video clip of herself saying her character Madison Montgomery's iconic, meme-becoming line, which also happens to be the perfect way to reintroduce Madison to the AHS franchise: "Surprise, bitch. Bet you thought you'd seen the last of me."

Season 8 will mark the fourth time that Emma Roberts has appeared in American Horror Story. Her first and most remembered role was as the manipulative, mean-girl witch-in-training Madison Montgomery in Coven. She then returned next season as the faux fortune teller Maggie Esmerelda in Freak Show, and most recently had a one-episode stint as the ambitious news reporter Serena Belinda in Cult. Roberts also brought Madison's campy, bitchy energy to her starring role as the spoiled, ruthlessly conniving sorority girl Chanel Oberlin in Ryan Murphy's short-lived slasher comedy series Scream Queens.

Emma Roberts' confirmation about Madison Montgomery's return is the first real hint that we have gotten about which Coven and Murder House characters will be part of the new season. Roberts is joining the already announced Season 8 cast, which includes: Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Joan Collins, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, and Leslie Grossman. Among those cast members, only Paulson, Bates, and Peters also starred in Coven with Emma Roberts, but it sounds like they will each be playing new characters rather than reprising their Coven roles, like Roberts is.

Ryan Murphy also teased that he is attempting to bring all of the central witches from Coven back for Season 8. In a since-deleted tweet (screenshotted by Deadline) Murphy told a fans that he has asked all the witched to come back.

Twitter

The showrunner is likely referring to the witches-in-training that starred in Coven: Taissa Farmiga as Zoe Benson, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie, Jamie Brewer as Nan, and Lily Rabe as Misty Day, alongside Emma Roberts' Madison Montgomery. There are also the more powerful witches that could make a surprising return, such as Jessica Lange as Fiona Goode and Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau. Of course, almost all of these witches ended Coven dead, but that season resurrected characters all the time, so not even death could stop any one of them from making a grand return.

The overall theme and title of American Horror Story Season 8 has yet to be revealed, but the predominant fan theory is that it will be called American Horror Story: Radioactive. Along with the crossover news, Ryan Murphy revealed that Season 8 will premiere in September, so we will get to see everyone again very soon.