American Horror Story fans, your nightmares are about to come true in the best way possible. On Thursday, Ryan Murphy shocked the world when he revealed that American Horror Story Season 8 will be a crossover between Murder House and Coven, the first and third seasons of the horror anthology. These seasons were both amazing, so fans are psyched about the news, but first, they have a very important question: How will Coven and Murder House connect on AHS Season 8? Murphy has remained quiet about what exactly will go down in Season 8, but expect it to be every bit as dark, witchy, and horrifying as the original installments.

While fans likely won't know the exact plot details until the still-untitled Season 8 premieres in September, that hasn't stopped them from taking to the internet with theories about how Murphy and Co. will connect Coven and Murder House. The most common theory suggests that Season 8 will further develop the "anti-Christ" themes that popped up in both seasons, although fans are split about how much crossover there will actually be in the new installment. While some fans think that there will be cameos from old characters but "mostly new characters and locations" in Season 8, other fans think that the stories of each season will merge completely.

ONCEUPON a HORRORSTORY on YouTube

According to one popular theory on Reddit, Season 8 will focus on the relationship between Murder House's Constance (Jessica Lange) and her demonic grandson, Michael. At the end of the Season 1 finale, Constance comes home and learns that the young Michael — who is the son of ghost-Tate (Evan Peters) and Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) — has brutally murdered his nanny. American Horror Story has stressed throughout its run that the offspring of a human and a spiritual being is the anti-Christ, so this theory suggests that Michael is that demon — and that Constance will turn to the Coven witches in New Orleans for help raising him.

Reddit user AmorEncantado broke down the theory, saying:

Over the last few years, witches have become well known and accepted, with the largest Coven being in New Orleans. All the way across the U.S., Constance has finally begun to realize the demonic presence within Michael, and has tried in vain several times to cleanse him of the devil. In desperation, she takes him to the Coven, hoping they can help her. Cordelia initially turns her away, but upon learning her circumstances, she accepts. Over the course of the season, Michael becomes increasingly violent and sadistic, eventually culminating in the rise of the Antichrist, who’s final battle will be the final episode.

As outlandish as this theory sounds, I think it's actually kind of plausible. Murder House never answered the cliffhanger about Michael, and Constance's "Now what am I going to do with you?" seems like the perfect opening to continue the story. In fact, it kind of seems like Murphy left the Michael-Constance situation open-ended precisely so that he could continue their narrative. And who better to help with this task than Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) and her coven of superpowered witches?

The casting details surrounding Season 8 are a little confusing — it's unclear if the stars who were set to return for Season 8 will be returning now that the timeline has shifted — but many fans believe that characters that have died in either Murder House or Coven will stay dead. If that's true, you won't be seeing Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Dylan McDermott, or Lange's supreme witch Fiona Goode alive in Season 8. However, Murphy recently told Entertainment Weekly that there will be a major reunion in Season 8, so it's possible that these characters could rise from the ashes:

You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat. It’s a very high concept.

I'm all for a reunion, but can that list of "fan favorites" please include Britton?

If Murphy hasn't been jerking us along this whole time and the list of stars set to appear in Season 8 is actually correct, then fans are in for quite a show. Maybe AHS: Cult stars Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Cheyenne Jackson, and others will play Cordelia's witch students — because who wouldn't want to see Eichner play the coven's first male witch?

There are so many possibilities for this Coven-Murder House crossover that I could speculate all day about them. Maybe I'll tire myself out before American Horror Story Season 8 premieres in September, but I doubt it.