As more companies attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus, Dunkin' is implementing changes that promote social distancing. As you adjust your daily schedule in accordance to social distancing protocols, you might be wondering if Dunkin' is open during the coronavirus. Here's what to know about the Boston-based retailer's updated model.

On Tuesday, March 17, Dunkin' announced some big changes to the way customers will get their DD fix in the coming weeks. The coffee giant has currently nixed dine-in options at all U.S. locations, and will only be offering drive-thru ordering, carry-out, and delivery for the foreseeable future in an attempt to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Customers have a few different options they can take advantage of to minimize face-to-face contact as much as possible, including ordering through Dunkin's mobile app for drive-thru or curbside pick-up at select locations.

If you are quarantining yourself, you can also still get your donut and coffee fix while supporting the franchise through delivery. Delivery services like Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Postmates will let you order your DD essentials straight to your door or allow you to have your order dropped off in a specified location to avoid any in-person contact. To protect yourself, you'll want to throw out any packaging materials and make sure to thoroughly wash your hands before you dig in.

While delivery is definitely a convenient option, keep in mind that delivery people are putting themselves at risk to provide this service. If possible, you should try to order during off-peak hours and tip your delivery person accordingly.

Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

Before you head to the Dunkin' app or your favorite food delivery app, you'll want to call and check if your closest location is still open. In addition to these changes, Dunkin' revealed that it would shorten all stores' operation hours and potentially temporarily close some franchise locations in areas with an abundance of Dunkin' stores nearby. So, make sure you call your local store before try to order. These new policies will allow the chain extra time to properly clean and disinfect franchise locations in the evenings and minimize the risks to their customers and workers.

There is no end date to the new policies as of publication.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.