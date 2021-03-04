Get ready y'all, because Drizzy is about to bless us with new music. Yep, Drake is gearing up to release a sequel to his iconic Scary Hours EP, and made the announcement just hours before the release. The possibility of Drake dropping a sequel album to Scary Hours has fans flipping out, and they're counting down the minutes to midnight.

Drake didn't say much in his announcement post, but he made it clear fans should be ready for new music.

"FRIDAY MIDNIGHT" Drake captioned his March 4 teaser post, which showed an image somewhat similar to the graphic he used for his January 2018 EP of the same name. His first Scary Hours release held some of the rapper's biggest hits including "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity," so the new iteration will have a lot to live up to.

The announcement arrives after Drake delayed the release of his highly-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy multiple times. The first hiccup happened in summer 2020, when the album never dropped as promised. It hit a second snag in January 2021, when it was finally set to hit shelves, but Drake got injured.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drizzy explained on his Instagram story. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

Thankfully, the new iteration of Scary Hours may be enough to hold fans over for now. You can see Drake's teaser post for his new Scary Hours release below.

Fans were thrilled with the good news, and Twitter lit up messages of excitement.

"SCARY HOURS THIS IS NOT A DRILL," one fan tweeted.

"Drake is dropping another Scary Hours EP this Friday finally some new music!" another tweeted.

Mum is the word on when his full-length record will arrive, but it looks like Drake is full of surprises.