Sometimes, Christmas can get a little chaotic — and it's nice to have someone else cook for you. Therefore, the idea of stopping at a restaurant for a bite to eat on Dec. 25 doesn't seem half bad. If you agree, you might be wondering if Chick-fil-A is open on Christmas Day 2018. I mean, let's face it: The thought of starting off the holiday with a Spicy Chicken Sandwich in one hand and a Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake in the other sounds pretty great. However, customers won't be able to experience that kind of joy once the holiday rolls around.

Why is that, you ask? It's because all Chick-fil-A locations will be closed on Christmas Day, according to the company. Yes, that means you'll have to ignore your chicken cravings until the restaurant re-opens on Wednesday, Dec. 26. To ensure that all customers know about the company's holiday hours, Chick-fil-A posted in their Chicken Wire blog and explained its reasoning. Apparently, the fast food restaurant wants its customers to "enjoy the gift of time spent with friends and family" on Christmas Day, because that's what Chick-fil-A employees will be doing.

In other words, don't plan on stopping by Chick-fil-A on Christmas, because it will be closed.

While I'm on the topic of holidays and Chick-fil-A, let's talk about the company's New Year's Eve plans. If you're hoping to kick off your NYE celebrations with an order of Chick-n-Strips, you might be in luck thanks to the holiday falling on a Monday in 2018. Unfortunately, the company was closed on Dec. 31, 2017. However, the company's reasoning was a tad different. New Year's Eve 2017 fell on a Sunday, and all Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sundays. Therefore, Chick-fil-A did not serve customers on New Year's Eve last year.

Still, the company made it clear in its blog post that most Chick-fil-A locations reopened on New Year's Day 2018 at 10:30 a.m. local time, which was a Monday last year. Thankfully, NYE and New Year's Day fall on a Monday and Tuesday this year, respectively, so you should be able to visit the chain either day. Elite Daily reached out to Chick-fil-A for information about the chain's NYE 2018 and New Year's Day 2019 hours but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Yet, if you're planning on kicking 2019 off with an order of chicken, you should be in good hands. Before you head to your closest location, though, you might want to double check its hours to make sure it's open. In order to do so, head to Chick-fil-A's location page and search for your nearby spot. Then, give 'em a call and make sure you're able to stop by for a New Year's snack.

It's only mid-December right now, which means you still have a few weeks before Christmas and New Year's Eve come rolling around. In the meantime, you can enjoy Chick-fil-A's holiday dessert, the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake. I tried the sweet treat during my last Chick-fil-A run, and I can attest that it's freaking delicious. The hand-spun dessert consists of peppermint-flavored "Icedream" with pieces of chocolate and peppermint mixed into it. Not to mention, it's topped with whipped cream and a cherry for a little extra holiday sweetness.

If you miss out on the milkshake before December ends, don't fret. The treat will be available until Jan. 5, 2019, which means you can enjoy it in the new year. Just don't try to grab one on Christmas Day or New Year's Eve, because Chick-fil-A locations will be closed.