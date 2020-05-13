If you watched Outer Banks in one breathless sitting like I did, then you're likely still thinking about John B. and his iconic neck bandana. Save for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Season 1 of Stranger Things, the Netflix drama series gave Chase Stokes his first major acting role, and now fans (including me) are like, um, hi, where have you been all of my life? From his artfully buttoned Hawaiian shirts to his glorious head of hair, the actor is total OBX eye-candy, and if you're wondering whether Chase Stokes is single, I have some good news for you: It seems like he is. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Stokes for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Stokes may be currently single, but he did have a serious relationship in the past. In Dec. 2016, Stokes and his high school sweetheart Xiomara Montalvo were wished a happy seven-year anniversary on Instagram with a cute collage made by Montalvo's mom, Karen. Her mom also wished Stokes and Montalvo good luck in April 2017 after they moved from Florida to California together to "follow their hearts." It's unclear when exactly the two split, but the last photo Montalvo's mom shared of the couple was in Oct. 2018, when she posted an IG collage in honor of her daughter's birthday. Montalvo is now seemingly in a new relationship with a tattoo artist.

Since ending his relationship with Montalvo, Stokes has remained single — at least, according to his IG. During an April 2020 interview with Glamour, Stokes hinted at his single status when he explained what he looks for in a partner. "I'm really, really attracted to intellect. Any mental thing," he said. "Physicality sort of becomes a secondary thing for me. I'm so in tune with people's hearts and people's souls and deep conversations before I even start to look at the sexuality stuff. I'm not a typical, sexual-driven male."

Stokes went on to add, "For me, it's more about, I want to have a deep, in-depth conversation with somebody before I even think about the physical intimacy of it. So anybody that can get in touch with my brain and then my soul, that's what's going to turn me on the most." That's #deep, my dude.

For those hoping that Stokes is in an IRL relationship with his on-screen love interest Madelyn Cline, the actors have yet to confirm that they're anything more than friends. Stokes and Cline are currently self-quarantining together, but according to Cline, they aren't alone. "Some of the cast — Drew Starkey, Rudy Pankow, Chase, and myself — and our friend Elaine are all kind of quarantined together right now," she explained to E! News. "Through a weird chain of events we were kind of like, 'Let's do this together.'" Um, can I join you guys?

Whatever Stokes' relationship status is, I just hope to see a whole lot more of him on my TV screen. @Netflix, can I get an update on Outer Banks Season 2, plz?