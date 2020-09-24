Sometimes, you just want to ride solo. Case in point: Cardi B isn't dating anyone since filing for divorce from Offset, even though she most definitely could be dating pretty much anyone she wants. Take it from the "WAP" icon herself. "I could date any man I want," she shared on Sept. 23, while going live on her OnlyFans account, per People. "My DMs are flooded." Despite the overwhelming number of messages, Cardi is enjoying focusing on herself for now. "I don’t actually want to date nobody," she revealed. "I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy."

On Sept. 14, news broke that Cardi had filed for divorce from Offset. "I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye ... When you feel like it's not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be... Nothing crazy out of this world happened," she explained of her reasoning behind filing during a Sept. 18 Instagram Live. "Sometimes people really do f*cking grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man."

During her OnlyFans appearance, she stood by her decision to leave. "You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave," she explained, per People. "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

That said, she made it clear she has no hard feelings toward her ex. "I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father at all," she said while going live on OnlyFans, per People. "I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me."

Cardi and Offset first met at what she described as an "industry event" in 2016. On Sept. 20, 2017 they secretly tied the knot, just months before welcoming their child Kulture on July 10, 2018.