So many awards shows, so little time. With awards season now in full swing, the leads of A Star Is Born were faced with some serious scheduling challenges on Sunday, Feb. 10. With both the Grammys and the BAFTAs happening on the same night — and the film being up for multiple awards at both the LA and London-based shows — fans were wondering: Is Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Grammys? Obviously, the power couple (that isn't really a couple) couldn't be two places at once, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper split up to rep their movie in two different cities on Sunday.

In the days leading up to Sunday evening, speculation ran rampant that the pair would separate on Feb. 10 to cover twice the amount of ground. According to Deadline, Lady Gaga was rumored to be performing at the Grammys, where she was nominated for five awards. Cooper, on the other hand, was the A Star Is Born rep at the BAFTAs in London on Feb. 10, per Entertainment Tonight.

Considering that "Shallow," the hit track from A Star Is Born, was up for four nods at the biggest night in music (record of the year, song of the year, as well as best pop duo/group performance with Bradley Cooper and best song written for visual media), it was pretty much a given that the "Bad Romance" hitmaker would perform a live rendition of the song at the awards show. In addition to all the recognition that "Shallow" received, Lady Gaga was personally also up for best pop solo performance for her piano rendition of "Joanne," so the singer was basically a shoe-in attendee at the event.

However, considering that A Star Is Born has been an awards season darling and was also nominated for seven BAFTA nominations (Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Film, Best Actress for Lady Gaga, Best Film Music, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Sound), it was previously speculated that the American Hustle actor would be in London while Gaga was holding up the fort stateside at the Grammys, so it was no surprise when Gaga arrived to the Grammys solo.

So unfortunately, while the "Million Reasons" songstress is scheduled to perform "Shallow" live at the show, viewers won't get to see Jack and Ally singing together, à la the electric duet the pair completely slayed during Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency. However, they are both scheduled to give us a live rendition of the hit track at the Oscars, so that's one consolation.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have had a whirlwind awards season thus far and have become red carpet fixtures after appearing together at the SAG Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. While A Star Is Born was completely snubbed at the SAG Awards after being nominated for a record four nominations total as well as the Golden Globes, Lady Gaga started the night off strong by winning best song written for visual media with "Shallow" and best pop solo performance with "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)." Meanwhile, they also picked up the Best Original Music award at the BAFTAs. Cooper did make the most of his time in London, thanking Gaga and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, when he accepted the Best Original Music BAFTA for A Star Is Born.

A Star Is Born is currently up for eight different Oscar categories at what's arguably the most prestigious night of awards season, and something tells me that both Lady Gaga and Cooper will be back together on the red carpet during the Sunday, Feb. 24 ceremony.