Okay, pretty much all of my favorite celebs decided to debut new tattoos this week, but one in particular really caugh my eye, and I can't help but wonder, is Ashley Benson's CD tattoo real? And more importantly, if it is legit, is it meant to represent a certain someone's initials? Benson hasn't confirmed to her fans whether or not she's currently in a relationship, but many speculate that she and model Cara Delevingne are an item, and well...to use the Cinderella saying, "if the shoe fits," we're looking at an "if the initials fit" situation, and it has me all but convinced of their suspected romance.

Again, neither Benson nor Delevingne have confirmed rumors that they're a couple, but believe me when I say pretty much everyone has their fingers crossed for it to be true. I mean, could you imagine a more gorgeous, amazing, badass couple? Relationship goals to the max. Even if they are just BFFs, their powerful connection and loving bond is one worth celebrating, so when I saw Benson sporting the letters CD on her ribcage in the photos from her Privé Revaux X Benzo collab, Delevingne immediately came to mind.

Here's one of the shots from Benson's Privé Revaux campaign, with her tat fully on display:

To be clear, this is a sunglasses collaboration, which means Benson absolutely did not have to show off this particular ink — she chose to. Why? That I don't know; in fact, I don't even know if it's real, but I don't see why she'd request such a specific temporary tattoo for a sunglasses campaign photoshoot, so my bet is that it's the real deal. However, Benson hasn't confirmed that the tatt is legit, nor has she commented on its meaning, credited a tattoo artist, et cetera.

Could CD stand for Cara Delevingne, Benson's partner in crime and possibly in romance?

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The only other famous CDs that come to mind don't fit the bill. I doubt Benson would rock a Christian Dior tattoo for a Privé Revaux photoshoot, and she's never expressed a particularly great love for pop icon Celine Dion. I don't know her thoughts on evolution, but I doubt the tatt stands for Charles Darwin, either.

All signs point to Cara Delevingne, if you ask me:

Still, even if it is Delevingne's initials, that doesn't confirm that the pair are a romantic item. BFFs get tattoos together all the time, and for all we know, Delevingne has a fresh AB tattoo healing as we speak. Yes, there were rumors that the two got engaged just a few weeks ago, but since neither gal has confirmed the relationship, it's all hearsay at this point. Obviously, I want this tattoo to be a symbol of their undying love for one another, but I can't assume such joys until I've been given the cold hard facts. Cara and Ashley, if you're reading this, it might be a good time to finally let us in on your relationship status. Thanks!