On Friday, Jan. 17, Mac Miller's posthumous album Circles dropped. The album's announcement came earlier this month, so it was a major surprise for fans. Following the release, fans have been giving tracks a thorough listen and one burning question keeps coming up: Is Ariana Grande on Mac Miller's Circles? There are some fans that think they can hear her in one track in particular, and TBH, the background harmonies do sound a lot like Grande. Elite Daily reached out to Grande's reps to ask if the singer was featured on the album, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Since Miller passed away in September 2018, fans were saddened by the loss of the 26-year-old rapper. Grande and Miller dated for almost two years before calling it quits in May 2018. Miller had been working on Circles as a companion to his last album, Swimming, before he passed away. Now his final album is available, a work that was finished thanks to Jon Brion, a singer and musician who was assisting Miller with the album before his passing.

It makes sense that Grande might end up on Miller's last album, as it's one of the best tributes the late rapper could receive. Although there is no confirmation, it definitely seems as though fans are hearing Grande's voice on the album. Specifically, the record's fifth track, titled “I Can See,” has some very familiar-sounding harmonies layered in that sound an awful lot like Grande. A slew of listeners have been hearing the same thing in the portion of the track below:

Although Grande is not listed as a feature on the album, Twitter has been buzzing with tweets referencing the possibility of Grande's vocals:

To make it more interesting, Grande's own tweets on Wednesday, Jan. 15 have fans even more suspicious. Some users think it may just be Grande diving deep into her work with the Circles album bringing up some majorly hard feelings, but others are convinced her statement is a cryptic message possibly confirming her involvement in "I Can See." Grande tweeted:

Her random tweets came at a notable time, just two days before the release of Circles. Although it's impossible to be sure unless Grande confirms it, it does seem too random to be a coincidence. Showing her support for the release of the posthumous album, Grande shared a screenshot of the cover on her Instagram Stories.

The relationship between Grande and Miller def got a lot of heat from trolls and people who had no idea what the pair struggled with during their time together. Grande told Vogue in an interview last July that Miller didn't deserve anything he fought with. “He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming… less and less sticky," she said.

If you haven't given Circles a listen yet, try to see if you can hear Grande's voice in the background of "I Can See." And hopefully Grande herself will confirm whether or not those sweet harmonies are really hers or not soon enough.