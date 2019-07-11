For fans of Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, news of the actor's split from his long-time partner, Irina Shayk, wasn't all that shocking. Even so, it was still heartbreaking, especially considering Cooper and Shayk were together for four years and share a two-year-old daughter. But a new interview by Harper's Bazaar shows that even though there may have been trouble in paradise, Shayk still remained optimistic until the end. Irina Shayk’s quote about marriage in Harper’s Bazaar was obtained by the publication before news of her split broke, but it seemed as though the model was hopeful about the concept of marriage in general.

Shayk spoke pretty openly about herself, her career, and her personal life during her interview with Bazaar. The 33-year-old model is known for being private, and while she didn't explicitly say Cooper's name in the interview, she did express that she was a fan of marriage. "Everyone looks at it differently," she said, for the magazine's summer digital cover. "Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it."

While she and Cooper had a long-term relationship, they never married, so as news of their split was made public on June 6, 2019, after her Harper's Bazaar interview took place, I can't help but wonder if Shayk was hoping she and Cooper would eventually tie the knot, or if she was already looking to date someone new. It's hard to tell where her head was at, but she certainly didn't seem to give off any vibes that her relationship was over.

Elite Daily previously reached out to representatives for both Shayk and Cooper for confirmation on their reported split, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Neither celeb has verbally confirmed or denied reports of their split. Bazaar reached back out to Shayk's team in late June for a "scheduled follow up" to address the model's "recent life developments," to which her team responded that she "didn't comment on her personal life before, nor will she 'address recent developments' now."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to a source who reportedly spoke to E! News after news of the reported breakup first made headlines, the pair was committed to remaining amicable for the sake of their daughter. "They've spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off," the source reportedly said. "They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what."

Still, now that they've reportedly split up for good, Shayk has moved (alone) to the West Village in New York City, according to Bazaar. Hopefully her support of marriage is still part of her beliefs following her split, but for now at least, she seems completely content being a successful working mom. Motherhood is important to her, as she told Bazaar she feels strongly about authenticity. "You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you're living in a lie," she said.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While she remained tight-lipped about the inner workings of her relationship with Cooper, Shayk did reveal to the magazine that she is fairly old-fashioned when it comes to dating. "Nobody's sending letters to anyone anymore," she said. "I really believe if you go for dinner with somebody, you don't have to send them a text or keep them updated on Instagram message. You freaking pick up the phone, call and say, ‘Let's have dinner.’"

While marriage might not be in the cards for Shayk and Cooper, it's impossible to know what the future holds for the supermodel and mother. But one thing's for sure: Shayk left her tiny village in Russia to cover magazines and walk runways, so it certainly seems as though anything is possible.