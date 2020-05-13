Students across the country are gearing up for graduation this season. Though the coronavirus pandemic may have canceled in-person commencements, the party can still continue online. Instagram and Facebook's Graduation 2020 effects feature special AR filters for a virtual celebration.

As part of Facebook's virtual graduation week, Instagram and Messenger rolled out graduation-themed AR effects, which include graduation speech filters with customizable tassels and college-themed stoles, on Monday, May 11. Instagram will also have a graduation countdown sticker, a celebratory sticker pack and a custom hashtag page for #Graduation2020 to spice things up for the big day. On the Facebook app, you'll be able to jazz up your photos for the occasion with stickers and profile frames in popular school colors. To top it off, the brand is curating a list of songs so you add a soundtrack to your graduation moments when you share them on your stories.

You can find the college-themed grad cap and gown AR Instagram filters by heading to the Effects gallery in Instagram Stories. There, you can tap on "Graduation 2020," and try out all the the fun cap and gown offerings. The Facebook AR filter is the first one in your FB Story.

Courtesy of Facebook

Facebook also unveiled its virtual graduation hub for users to host a virtual graduation ceremony on Facebook Live. The website includes guides on how to create and promote your Facebook Event, prepare for the livestream, and host an engaging ceremony.

The company is broadcasting a multi-hour Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, May 15 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. Co-hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, the event will include plenty of celebrity appearances, including a commencement address from Oprah Winfrey and a performance from Miley Cyrus of her hit tune, "The Climb." Other stars joining the broadcast include Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Amy Schumer, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfield, and more. You can catch the streaming event on Facebook Watch and Facebook. You can also watch highlights and more on the @instagram account on Instagram, as well as contributors' social media accounts.

Class of 2020, get ready for a celebration you won't forget.

