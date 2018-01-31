Early on Wednesday, Jan. 31, a few large swaths of the globe were able to glimpse a once-in-a-lifetime lunar even — if they woke up early enough to catch it. For the first time in 150 years, a super blue blood moon hit the skies. And for those who saw the moon, it was basically a life-altering event, as these tweets about the super blue blood moon prove.

Just to give a liiiiittle bit of context here, this lunar event was pretty freaking cool. As the name suggests, a super blue blood moon is a confluence of three cool moon things. A supermoon is when the Moon is super close to the Earth, so it looks big in the sky. A blue moon is when a full moon happens twice in one month (i.e. "once in a blue moon," get it?). And, finally, a blood moon is a lunar eclipse, which is when the Moon moves through the Earth's shadow (think a solar eclipse, but flipped). A lunar eclipse gives the moon a reddish color, which is why it's commonly referred to as a blood moon. Put those all together and what do you get? A super blue blood moon. Simple!

Across the United States, the super blue blood moon hit between 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. local times, depending on where you were. Those who got out of a comfy bed to see it where not disappointed... for the most part.

The super blue blood moon made people feel like they were part of a beautiful gigantic universe.

