IHOP is making it easy to take care of your afternoon cravings on the cheap, and without having to leave your house. IHOP's new IHOPPY Happy Hour deals feature a whole slew of fan-favorite entreés (yes, pancakes) and sides for $5 and under. And unlike many happy hour deals, you don't even need to head to the restaurant to take advantage of them.

IHOP unveiled IHOPPY Hour on Monday, Sept. 28, which is also the same day it launched at select locations across the country. It's the company's first value menu available in the afternoon and evening, and there are plenty of popular items included in the promotion.

The prices on the IHOPPY Hour menu start as low as $3, and those bites include Mozza Sticks, which is a six-count of mozzarella sticks; a French Fries and Onion Rings Sampler, which is served with IHOP sauce; and IHOP's Original French Toast, which is served with whipped butter and powdered sugar. Other discounted bites in the $5 (or $6, in some markets) category.

These include a take on a sweet and savory classic with Chicken and Pancakes; the Black Angus Beef Classic Steakburger served with fries, onion rings, or two buttermilk pancakes; the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich served with fries, onion rings, or two buttermilk pancakes; the Quick 2-Egg Breakfast served with hash browns bacon or sausage, and toast; the Ham and Cheese Omelette served with three buttermilk pancakes, the Classic Breakfast Sandwich served with hash browns, fries, or two buttermilk pancakes, and Italian Cannoli Pancakes.

TBH, there's something for whatever you're craving, and the deals are good everyday from 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. local time (or longer) at most IHOP locations across the country.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, you may be looking to skip dine-in. Thankfully, IHOPPY Hour will also be available for takeout and delivery in many areas, and the chain is currently exploring expanding these options at other locations as soon as possible. To find out what dining options the restaurant nearest you is offering, you can call your local IHOP. If the IHOPPY Happy Hour isn't available at your local spot yet, don't fret. The deal will continue to roll out at other locations over the coming weeks.

If you decide to swing by IHOP, you'll want to know about IHOP’s COVID-19 response, which includes added hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers, single-use or digital menus, and more. Also, keep in mind coronavirus safety measures from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which include not going out if you're sick, keeping your distance from others, and washing your hands after handling packaging.

