It's no secret that IHOP is celebrating the spooky season in a delicious way. The company recently unveiled its fall menu, which includes festive options like Pumpkin Spice Pancakes and the beloved Cinna-A-Stack. However, the company didn't stop at seasonal pancakes this year. In fact, IHOP got boozy with its latest autumn endeavor, and beer enthusiasts will be thrilled. To honor its fall menu, the breakfast haven partnered with a brewery to create a pumpkin pancake-flavored stout — and it sounds like the ultimate fall beverage (sorry, PSL). So, if you'd rather pour yourself a pint instead of a pile of syrup, give IHOP and Keegan Ales' Pumpkin Pancake Stout a try.

In order to create the beer (which is cleverly called IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout), IHOP partnered with Keegan Ales, a New York-based brewery. According to a press release, IHOP's advertising agency thought a pumpkin pancake-flavored beer would be a good idea — and I totally agree. Brad Haley, the Chief Marketing Officer of IHOP, spoke about the beer's birth in a press release. He said,

Our advertising agency, Droga5, suggested that those same ingredients that make our fall pancakes so delicious would also make a great tasting beer, and we wholeheartedly agreed. So, we partnered with award-winning craft brewers Keegan Ales to create IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, a limited-run beer that can exclusively be discovered at some of the Northeast's top fall beer and food festivals and bars.

Can you say... YUM?!

Now, you're probably wondering what IHOPS tastes like. Of course, it isn't your average pumpkin-flavored beer, because it features flavor notes of IHOP's pancake batter. In addition to the batter, IHOPS features hints of "pumpkin and seasonal spices," which will definitely put you in the autumn spirit. TBH, I think IHOPS might become my new favorite fall drink of 2018.

Tommy Keegan, the Founder of Keegan Ales, expanded on the brew's flavor in a press release. He said, "We're excited to partner with IHOP on this first-of-its kind brew and bring fans a unique craft beer that blends the deep, roasted flavors of our stout with hints of pumpkin, vanilla and IHOP's iconic pancake batter."

Is anyone else getting thirsty?

If so, you're in luck. IHOPS will make its big debut at the end of September — but you might have to travel in order to try it. Unfortunately, the seasonal beer will only be available at certain bars and festivals throughout the tri-state area (New York, specifically). It'll first become available at the Bacon and Beer Classic in Flushing, New York on Sept. 29. For a list of locations and dates where you can enjoy a pint of IHOPS, check out IHOP's press release. If you don't live in New York, you might want to take a trip there this fall in order to try the seasonal brew.

You definitely don't want to wait, though. IHOPS will only be available throughout September and October, which means you have to act fast. If you want to give it a try, grab a designated driver and plan your trip.

Also, don't forget to stop at IHOP for the company's seasonal pancakes if you get hungry along the way. While you're there, don't expect to order a glass of IHOPS — because IHOP restaurants do not sell the beer. *Sigh.* It looks like you'll have to stick with pancakes during your visit, instead.