I don't know about you, but I've been shamelessly sipping on PSLs every morning since September began. However, it looks like I'll have to start making IHOP pit stops on my way home from Starbucks. Why? Because IHOP is selling Pumpkin Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes, and I can't even imagine how delicious they'd taste after indulging in a pumpkin-flavored latte. Heck, I'd go to IHOP and try these seasonal delicacies with our without a PSL at hand. They sound like the breakfast of my dreams — and once you find out what they're made of, you'll be lining up at the door.

For reference, the Pumpkin Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes are a combination of two returning IHOP menu items: the Pumpkin Spice Pancakes and the Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes. According to a press release, IHOP combined the two fall specialties this year to create the ultimate autumn dish.

According to Brad Haley, the Chief Marketing Officer of IHOP, the Pumpkin Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes taste like "a pumpkin pie and a cinnamon roll married and had a food baby." (MY. MOUTH. IS. WATERING.) Haley spoke about the new menu item in a press release that announced the new pancake selection, and it sounds like I need to try a stack immediately.

In order to really appreciate the Pumpkin Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes, you should know exactly what they're made of. But before I get into detail, you should probably grab a snack. You don't want to be too hungry while reading about the newest seasonal special, unless you're willing to stop by your nearest IHOP for a taste after reading this article.

So, what are you getting when you order a stack of Pumpkin Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes? According to IHOP's menu, the new item is basically the original Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes made with IHOP's Pumpkin Spice Pancakes. For reference, the original Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes consist of four buttermilk pancakes layered with cinnamon roll filling (yum). Then, the stack is topped off with drizzles of cream cheese icing and whipped cream (double yum).

Here's what the Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes look like, in case you're wondering:

The next ingredient of the Pumpkin Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes is, of course, the Pumpkin Spice Pancakes. According to IHOP's menu, the Pumpkin Spice Pancakes are made with "real pumpkin and seasonal spices," which are sure to give you all of the autumn #vibes. Plus, the stack is topped off with whipped cream, which will definitely add a little sweetness to your breakfast.

This is what IHOP's Pumpkin Spice Pancakes look like:

Now, imagine Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes and Pumpkin Spice Pancakes combined. That, my friends, is what the Pumpkin Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes are. The Pumpkin Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes dish consists of four Pumpkin Spice Pancakes layered with cinnamon roll filling. Then, they're topped with cream cheese drizzle and whipped cream. If you're craving a seasonal breakfast without having to choose between IHOP's fall specials, opt for the combination of the two. That way, you'll get the pumpkin spice and cinnamon roll flavors in one serving.

If you'd rather try each menu item separately, though, go for it. The Cinna-A-Stack, Pumpkin Spice, and Pumpkin Cinna-A-Stack Pancakes are available at IHOP restaurants nationwide until Oct. 28 for $4.99. Maybe it'd be fun to go with a few friends and swap the seasonal pancakes so you can try each one of 'em.

Or, you can keep them all for yourself. That works, too.