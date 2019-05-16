I don't know about you, but I'm always down to eat breakfast — specifically pancakes — any day, anytime, and anywhere. Whether they're banana, chocolate chip, or even plain, I could never actually bring myself to say no to a stack of steaming hot flapjacks... especially when the funds are being donated to a good cause. And in case you haven't heard, IHOP is selling $1 buttermilk pancakes on May 21 to raise money for a really awesome charity. I think it pretty much goes without saying that I'll be there, possibly in a food coma by the time you arrive. With $1 pancakes on the table, anything can happen.

Renowned pancake chain International House of Pancakes (IHOP) is going to be hosting a fundraiser enabling breakfast enthusiasts to get in on plates of $1 pancakes. Yes, you heard that loud and clear, folks — on Tuesday, May 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, participating IHOP restaurants across the country will be offering $1 pancakes to raise money for Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation (CFP), according to the press release. This honors the fact that May is National Military Appreciation Month, and while your nearest location will most likely be raising funds that day, call ahead to make sure your go-to location is in on the deal. My fingers and toes are crossed for each and every one of you.

Wow. That is definitely a solid stack, if you ask me.

If you've never heard about IHOP's CFP campaign, they are currently looking to raise $1 million toward college scholarships for kids whose parents died while serving in the military. According to the press release, the scholarship is incredibly effective. In fact, about 97% of students that are part of the CFP program graduate from college with little or no debt. So bottom line — whether you can come and eat $1 pancakes, or if you can simply donate to the cause, CFP should definitely be on your radar.

IHOP's President Darren Rebelez noted that taking care of families is a huge part of their brand, according to the press release. So, they're beyond proud to partner with such a good cause.

In the press release, Rebelez said:

Taking care of kids and families is at the heart of what we do every day at IHOP and has been a part of our brand philosophy since we first opened our doors in 1958. It’s an honor to partner with Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation and help make a meaningful and lasting impact on communities across the U.S. Fallen Patriots’ scholarship program directly addresses the gap in educational funding for military families and is a chance to honor the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country.

With Memorial Day coming up on May 27, 2019, you may want to look into donating to a military-related charity. Between Homes For Our Troops, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Wounded Warrior Project, Hope For The Warriors, Fisher House Foundation, and The Memorial Day Foundation, there are so many good causes to look into. Definitely consider doing so this year, especially if you're interested in helping out families in need.

Between cheap pancakes and the chance to help out families in need, IHOP's dollar pancake fundraiser for CFP is definitely something you should plan to get in on. And hey, who can say no to $1 pancakes?