Last, but definitely not least, Winter says that before you move forward in fusing your finances, stop and take a moment to ask yourself, “Am I getting in over my head financially?” Stop to consider if you're getting so swept up in the excitement of moving forward in your relationship that you aren’t being realistic about your financial risks.

“Are we moving into an apartment that's so expensive we could never afford to live there?" Winter says, to ask yourself. "If so, the financial responsibility required is far beyond the reality of our income. If our mate falters, we're in peril.” This takes us all the way back to the first rule of being completely honest and transparent about both of your financial situations.

Ultimately, when it comes to sharing expenses with your partner, it really just comes down to honest, transparent communication. That means being real about what each of you can and can’t afford, creating a fair system for sharing those expenses, and keeping the lines of communication open. See, not all adulting has to be that hard.

