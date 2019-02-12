There are a lot of big watershed steps you will take over the course of your relationship. Like the first time you have sex, move in together, or get over your first fight. These are all really big moments, but, for the most part, they will really just involve the two of you. However, there’s another big step in the relationship that unavoidably involves other people — very invested and likely opinionated people. I'm talking about introducing your partner to you family. You'll need to be sure you're ready to introduce your partner to your parents before you take that leap, but also that your partner is ready to go there, too.

Fortunately, this is a situation you don't have go into blindly. There are actually signs that the time is right. According to the experts, they can be a bit subtle, but they are definitely there. It all comes down to how serious you are about the relationship and determining when enmeshing them with the people you love most just feels natural. So, if you suspect you're ready but you’re not sure, here is how the experts say you'll know it’s time to bring your partner home and introduce them to your family.

You want to incorporate them into all the areas of your life. Giphy When you introduce your partner to your family, you are basically inviting them into the inner sanctum of your life. So, if allowing them into that intimate part of your life is something you are eager to do, that in and of itself is a sign that the time is right. That time may come earlier in the relationship than you might think, licensed marriage and family therapist Nicole Richardson told Elite Daily. “I think that the amount of time [you've been together] matters very little in relation to how much you trust the other person," she said. “If you feel comfortable incorporating them into different aspects of your life, then it is important to do so when you are both feeling ready for it."

You’ve told your parents all about your partner. Giphy Does your family already feel like they know your partner because you talk about them so much? According to Dr. Jess O’Reilly, host of host of the @SexWithDrJess Podcast, that's an indication that you’re ready for them to meet. “If they're top-of-mind, they’ll also be the topic of conversation,” Dr. O’Reilly told Elite Daily. “And it’s likely that your family will ask to meet them if you tend to speak of them often and fondly. This is a good sign and it’s important to note that your partner’s relationship with your family can affect the longevity of your relationship.”

You can honestly see a future with them. Giphy When you picture the future, is your partner a part of it? If you both believe that you are going to be together for the long haul, it's time to introduce them to your family, Dr. O’Reilly said. “Your future with your partner is not only about the two of you — your friends and family are relevant to your relationship, so if you’re planning any big changes (like moving cities, moving in together), it’s wise to introduce them to the people with whom you’re closest,” Dr. O’Reilly explained.