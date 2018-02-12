Figuring out life and embracing all it has to offer can be difficult at times. For some reason, all of the movies and TV shows we watched growing up make it look so simple. The characters grew up, everything fell into place, and that's that. Sure, there may have been a small bump or two in the road for our protagonist, but for the most part, it was smooth sailing. Some of us assume landing the dream job and getting married is in our future. That may be the case, but in the real world, everything doesn't always go according to how we initially envisioned it. If you're familiar with the phrase, "always a bridesmaid and never a bride," you're not alone.

When it comes down to it, you really can't plan out when you're going to meet your forever person. It's not a race, and there shouldn't be a ticking clock on what age you need to find your soulmate by. To be honest, in my opinion, you're actually pretty darn lucky for being the bridesmaid. There are a million things you can do that you might not be able to if the roles were switched.

If another friend's wedding is rolling around, and you're starting to get down in the dumps, stop right there. Just take these five reasons for advice. To singleness!

1 You Have More Time To Pursue All Of Your Passions Giphy The thing about being a bride that some people overlook is how much time it takes from you. Obviously, it's such a new, exciting chapter of your life — but talk about being busy. Between planning events and spending time with your SO, you have a lot on your plate. When you're still in bridesmaid mode, you have your bridal duties, but you also have plenty of time to do what you always wanted to do, but never made time for. Learn how to play the piano, or really immerse yourself in that aerial yoga class. As long as it makes you happy and leaves you fulfilled, it's your duty to yourself to go for it.

2 The World Is Your Oyster, For Real Giphy When you're the bride, you're probably tied to a location, an apartment, and a job. But when you're always the bridesmaid, well, that's a very different story. You have the freedom to go and do pretty much whatever you want — so do it. Go on that vacation, see the world, meet new people, and experience different cultures. You're in the best position in the world right now to travel, or even move to a different city.

3 You'll Be The Best Bachelorette Party Planner Giphy Seriously, you will be the best bachelorette party planner ever. Everyone's going to be vying for you to plan for them, and that's because you know how to have a great time, and you might have a little more free time to plan. You can use it to plan out a great night for you and all of your besties. They'll be grateful, you'll all have fun, and it'll be a night you look back on forever.

4 There's So Much Time To Build Up Quality Friendships Giphy I know — you've been there, done that. It's hard to build quality friends, especially when they're getting married left and right. But just like there are plenty of fish in the sea, there are plenty of friends to be made. I'm a firm believer that no number of friends is too high. Fill your time with fulfilling friendships and people, and you won't be feeling like there's something missing at all.