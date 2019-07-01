I live with two friends and a dog, and in the last year, all four of us have been through breakups (Yes, including the dog). From long-distance stress and infidelity, to a spooky Instagram username found too little too late — each breakup brought on its own stress and pain, and always seemed to come at the wrong time. Although the nitty-gritty parts of a breakup tend to vary, being supportive when your roommate is going through a breakup can be a constant. You live together. You know each other's guilty-pleasure music and movies. So, even if you don't realize it, you probably have some deep insight into their healing process.

If you're not totally besties with your roomie or you've been feeling some roommate tension of your own, you may feel a little confused about the best way to show your support. Whether you and your roomie have never been close or you were super close before living together and now you need some serious space, living situations can be tricky. Still, being supportive throughout the entirety a breakup can be a great practice, regardless of your relationship.

Here are 14 texts to send your roomie if they're going through a breakup and need a little TLC.

1. Offer Food Hey I made a huge stir-fry, it's on the stove if you want any. Please take some!

2. Plan A Movie Night Finally got my sister's HBO Go account info, plugged it into the TV. Let me know if you want to marathon The Sopranos later.

3. Do Something Around The House Hi boo. Finally called the super about the drain. He said he'll come fix it tonight. I'm going to go look for cute shower curtains tomorrow if you want to come!

4. Get The Chores Done Hi hi. Don't worry about dishes or taking out the trash this week. I got you. Let me know if there's anything else I can do to help.

5. Grab Some Comfort Food Headed to the store, let me know if I can grab you anything. Ice cream in on the list. Here for you!

6. Compliment Them You are strong and smart and beautiful and you will get through this.

7. Make Time to Talk Later Just heard what happened. You are a flawless angel. Here for you. Let me know if you want to talk later, I'm free all week.

8. Pump Them Up Please let me know if there is anything I can do. You're amazing. Screw the haters.

9. Be Prepared Picking up wine and ice cream as we speak. Will give you a big hug when I get home.

10. Give Them Space Want you to know I'm here for you, and I'm happy to support you in whatever way feels good. Totally understand if you need some space and time. Here if you want to talk.

11. Let Them Decide What They Need I'm not sure if you're in the mood for company, but I'd love to have movie night or make you dinner this week, Let me know what feels good. Here for you.

12. Offer To Share Hey, I want you to have some time and space this week, so I'm going to crash at Laura's for a couple nights. Please use my Lush bath bomb and drink anything that's in the cabinet. I think there's some ice cream in the freezer too.

13. Ask If They Want Their Friends Over Please feel free to have any of your friends over this week. If you want to have a slumber party or a potluck or something I'd love to cook for everyone.