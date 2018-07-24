Your friend may be tempted to engage in some pretty harmful habits after a breakup. Maybe they have a couple too many drinks and feel like Snapchatting the ex. Or maybe, in a fit of masochistic impulsivity, they fall down a rabbit hole of stalking their ex’s new partner on Instagram.

Don’t be afraid to discourage this self-destructive behavior however you can. This doesn’t mean scolding your bestie for their actions, (because let’s be honest, in all likelihood you’ve engaged in some of these yourself at some point) — instead, dig into their motivation. Dr. Klapow advises asking them point blank: “Why do you want to do this? What benefit will you get out of it? How will this help the situation?”

“These are questions that force your friend to go beyond reaction, impulse, and raw emotions,” he explains. “It’s not therapy, but it forces them to have a justification, which will force them to think before they act.”

If you want to go a step further, you can propose some self-protection measures, such as deleting the ex from his or her contacts or unfriending or unfollowing them on social media. Unsurprisingly, one study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking found that staying connected to an ex on Facebook can actually stunt a person’s recovery from the split — participants who kept tabs on their ex’s page were more likely to feel lonely, distressed, and fixated on the breakup.

If your best friend isn’t going to do their damndest to pick you up when you’re down, who else will? Follow these four steps to help them deal with the whirlwind of post-breakup emotions and eventually, move on.

