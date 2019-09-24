How do you feel about getting chatty in bed? Do you like to keep the discourse going while you get it on? Or do you think the bedroom is a time for quiet focus? Here's the good news: There is no "right" answer, it's all about what works for you and your partner. However, if you find that you're out of sync, like for instance if your partner won’t stop talking during sex and you prefer no talking, that can be frustrating, to say the least. But according to Elise Schuster, a sexuality educator and founder of okayso, it's not uncommon to face the issue of having different preferences in the bedroom. "We all need different things from our partners when we're having sex, and talking is definitely on that list," she tells Elite Daily. "Sometimes it's very easy to lose focus or get wrapped up in our own thoughts and what someone else is saying (or not saying) can pull us away from what's happening. Sometimes it might not be the amount of talking but what your partner is saying when they're talking that might also be an issue if they're saying something that feels degrading or commanding in ways that are a turn off for you."

Is this sounding a bit too familiar? If so, the only way to address the issue and find a healthy solution is to talk about it, as Carlyle Jansen, a sex expert and founder of Good For Her tells Elite Daily. "You can’t fix something by not discussing it. Deep emotional intimacy and connection is built on these tough conversations. Besides, no one wants to have sex where their partner is just going through the motions," she says. Listen, I understand these types of conversations can be awkward, especially if you're worried about embarrassing or shaming your partner, which is why the experts offered the following advice on how to talk to your SO about what you need in bed, when what you really need is for them to quiet down a bit.

How To Broach The Subject. Pressmaster/Shutterstock The trickiest part of dealing with this relationship issue may simply be — ironically enough — speaking up about it but, as Schuster explains, it's important that you communicate your needs to your partner. “It's always a great idea to talk to a partner about things like this. As much as we might want them to be, our partners are not mind readers, they can't know what we need unless we tell them,” says Schuster. Jansen suggests a softer approach. “I like the game ‘Three Oranges and a Lemon.’ Each partner states what they love about their erotic connection… and one thing that you would like differently,” she explains. According to Jansen, this creates the opportunity for you to say two things you love about your sex life, and one thing that you’d like to change, in this case cutting the bedroom chit-chat. In situations like these, timing is also key, says Schuster. “My number one sex communication tip is this: Create regular times when you check in about your sex life with your partner that are not right before, during, or after sex. Set aside a long walk or dinner or Saturday morning coffee time to check in about how things are going. This works well because it's much easier to hear something hard when we're not in the middle of it all. As you're having that conversation, you can bring up talking,” she suggests. When you talk about it, her advice is to keep the focus on how their verbal displays affect you to prevent them from getting defensive or embarrassed. “Before you bring it up, think carefully about what it is about it that you don't like and explain that to your partner,” says Schuster.