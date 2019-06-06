Over the years, I've had relationships with people my friends loved, and my friends loathed, and trust me when I say it's much better when all of the people you care about get along. That's because despite everyone having the best intentions (you hope anyway), when your friends don’t support your relationship or even like your partner at all, it puts you in a seriously award position: Right in the middle.

Apart from being an uncomfortable situation, your friends' concerns or outright dislike of your partner can also be a sign that there is something going wrong in your relationship that you are too close to see, but that your friends can. This is why Connell Barrett, Dating Transformation founder and executive dating coach, tells Elite Daily you shouldn't dismiss their reservations without hearing them out. "It’s not a red flag if they don’t support your relationship, but it may be a yellow flag," he warns, but he adds that it doesn't automatically spell doom for your relationship either. "You'd like your friends to support your relationship. In a perfect world, your BFFs would totally support your love life. But the world is not perfect, and you can’t determine your happiness based on what others think of you — including your friends."

How seriously you should take their advice is also dependent on how close you are with the critical friends, Diana Dorell, intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again, tells Elite Daily. “If it’s someone who always has your back and best interest in mind then it is worth looking at how your relationship affects them as they may see things you can’t see. If they aren’t a close friend then it may not be a big factor and you can be selective as to when you hang out with them,” she explains.

So, if you find yourself in this complicated situation, here is how the experts say to handle it.

Hear your friends out. Giphy The first step, says Barrett, is to get to the bottom of the issue by talking to your friends. “Find out what their concerns are. They may have some good points, but even if you think they're off-base, they want to be heard by you. So give them the gift of listening,” he advises. Just make sure you are in a place to be open and receive what they have to say, adds Dorell. “Get grounded so when you talk to your friend … you are coming from an emotionally neutral space and can listen to their concerns,” she says. Afterwards, she explains it's important to sit with the information and process it. “Pay attention to how you feel about 3-5 minutes after they leave your presence," she suggests. "This is when your intuition will be extra heightened. Write down what it’s telling you and what you feel as it’s likely right on.” Most importantly, remember that your friends are saying something because they care. “No matter what their reasons are, remember that they have your best intentions in mind, even if you disagree,” says Barrett.

Be grateful for your friends honesty. Giphy If you’ve ever been in the position your friend currently is, you know that saying negative things about your friend's partner can be really difficult because there is the risk of alienating your friend, which is why Barrett says it's important to let your friends know that they can talk to you about their feelings without risking the friendship. “Thank them,” says Barrett. “Don’t disagree or get into a fight, because that can only hurt your friendship. Tell them that you appreciate why they feel that way, and that you know what they’re saying comes from a good, loving place. Even if you don’t see eye-to-eye with them, you can tell them that you appreciate that they're looking out for you. This will only strengthen your friendship,” he suggests.